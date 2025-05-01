Impedance in AC Circuits quiz #1 Flashcards

How is the total impedance (Z) of a series AC circuit represented mathematically?

The total impedance (Z) of a series AC circuit is represented as the square root of the sum of the squares of the resistance and the reactance. For a series RC circuit, Z = sqrt(R^2 + X_C^2), where X_C is the capacitive reactance. For a series RL circuit, Z = sqrt(R^2 + X_L^2), where X_L is the inductive reactance.