Impulse with Variable Forces definitions Flashcards

Impulse The change in momentum of an object, calculated as the area under a force vs. time graph.

Force vs. Time Graph A graphical representation where the area under the curve indicates the impulse applied to an object.

Positive Impulse Impulse represented by the area above the X-axis on a force vs. time graph, indicating positive force.

Negative Impulse Impulse represented by the area below the X-axis on a force vs. time graph, indicating negative force.

Momentum The product of an object's mass and velocity, which changes due to impulse.

Impulse-Momentum Theorem A principle stating that impulse is equal to the change in momentum of an object.

Newton-seconds The unit of impulse, equivalent to the change in momentum.

Triangle Area Calculated as 1/2 base times height, used to find impulse in force vs. time graphs.

Rectangle Area Calculated as base times height, used to find impulse in force vs. time graphs.

Trapezoid A shape used to calculate areas under a curve in force vs. time graphs for impulse.

Final Velocity The speed of an object after an impulse has been applied, calculated using the impulse-momentum theorem.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, used in calculating momentum and impulse effects.

Base The horizontal length of a geometric shape on a graph, used in area calculations for impulse.

Height The vertical length of a geometric shape on a graph, used in area calculations for impulse.