Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Impulse with Variable Forces definitions Flashcards

Back
Impulse with Variable Forces definitions
1/15
  • Impulse
    The change in momentum of an object, calculated as the area under a force vs. time graph.
  • Force vs. Time Graph
    A graphical representation where the area under the curve indicates the impulse applied to an object.
  • Positive Impulse
    Impulse represented by the area above the X-axis on a force vs. time graph, indicating positive force.
  • Negative Impulse
    Impulse represented by the area below the X-axis on a force vs. time graph, indicating negative force.
  • Momentum
    The product of an object's mass and velocity, which changes due to impulse.
  • Impulse-Momentum Theorem
    A principle stating that impulse is equal to the change in momentum of an object.
  • Newton-seconds
    The unit of impulse, equivalent to the change in momentum.
  • Triangle Area
    Calculated as 1/2 base times height, used to find impulse in force vs. time graphs.
  • Rectangle Area
    Calculated as base times height, used to find impulse in force vs. time graphs.
  • Trapezoid
    A shape used to calculate areas under a curve in force vs. time graphs for impulse.
  • Final Velocity
    The speed of an object after an impulse has been applied, calculated using the impulse-momentum theorem.
  • Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter in an object, used in calculating momentum and impulse effects.
  • Base
    The horizontal length of a geometric shape on a graph, used in area calculations for impulse.
  • Height
    The vertical length of a geometric shape on a graph, used in area calculations for impulse.
  • Rest
    The state of an object being stationary, often used as the initial condition in impulse problems.