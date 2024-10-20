Inclined Planes definitions Flashcards
Inclined Planes definitions
- Inclined PlaneA flat surface tilted at an angle, used to study the effects of gravity on an object.
- Free Body DiagramA visual representation of all forces acting on an object, crucial for solving physics problems.
- Normal ForceThe perpendicular force exerted by a surface on an object in contact with it.
- Gravitational ForceThe force of attraction between an object and the Earth, acting downwards.
- Coordinate SystemA system used to define the position of points, often adjusted to simplify calculations.
- DecompositionThe process of breaking a force into components along defined axes.
- ComponentA part of a vector that acts in a specific direction, such as parallel or perpendicular to an incline.
- SineA trigonometric function used to calculate the component of a force parallel to an incline.
- CosineA trigonometric function used to calculate the component of a force perpendicular to an incline.
- AccelerationThe rate of change of velocity of an object, calculated using Newton's second law.
- Newton's Second LawA principle stating that force equals mass times acceleration (F=ma).
- EquilibriumA state where all forces are balanced, resulting in no acceleration.
- ThetaThe angle of inclination of a plane relative to the horizontal.
- FrictionlessAn idealized condition where no frictional force opposes motion.
- RampAnother term for an inclined plane, often used in physics problems.