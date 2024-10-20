Skip to main content
Inclined Planes definitions Flashcards

Inclined Planes definitions
  • Inclined Plane
    A flat surface tilted at an angle, used to study the effects of gravity on an object.
  • Free Body Diagram
    A visual representation of all forces acting on an object, crucial for solving physics problems.
  • Normal Force
    The perpendicular force exerted by a surface on an object in contact with it.
  • Gravitational Force
    The force of attraction between an object and the Earth, acting downwards.
  • Coordinate System
    A system used to define the position of points, often adjusted to simplify calculations.
  • Decomposition
    The process of breaking a force into components along defined axes.
  • Component
    A part of a vector that acts in a specific direction, such as parallel or perpendicular to an incline.
  • Sine
    A trigonometric function used to calculate the component of a force parallel to an incline.
  • Cosine
    A trigonometric function used to calculate the component of a force perpendicular to an incline.
  • Acceleration
    The rate of change of velocity of an object, calculated using Newton's second law.
  • Newton's Second Law
    A principle stating that force equals mass times acceleration (F=ma).
  • Equilibrium
    A state where all forces are balanced, resulting in no acceleration.
  • Theta
    The angle of inclination of a plane relative to the horizontal.
  • Frictionless
    An idealized condition where no frictional force opposes motion.
  • Ramp
    Another term for an inclined plane, often used in physics problems.