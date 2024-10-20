Inclined Planes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Inclined Plane A flat surface tilted at an angle, used to study the effects of gravity on an object.

Free Body Diagram A visual representation of all forces acting on an object, crucial for solving physics problems.

Normal Force The perpendicular force exerted by a surface on an object in contact with it.

Gravitational Force The force of attraction between an object and the Earth, acting downwards.

Coordinate System A system used to define the position of points, often adjusted to simplify calculations.

Decomposition The process of breaking a force into components along defined axes.

Component A part of a vector that acts in a specific direction, such as parallel or perpendicular to an incline.

Sine A trigonometric function used to calculate the component of a force parallel to an incline.

Cosine A trigonometric function used to calculate the component of a force perpendicular to an incline.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity of an object, calculated using Newton's second law.

Newton's Second Law A principle stating that force equals mass times acceleration (F=ma).

Equilibrium A state where all forces are balanced, resulting in no acceleration.

Theta The angle of inclination of a plane relative to the horizontal.

Frictionless An idealized condition where no frictional force opposes motion.