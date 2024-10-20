Skip to main content
Inclined Planes with Friction definitions Flashcards

Inclined Planes with Friction definitions
  • Inclined Plane
    A flat surface tilted at an angle, used to help raise or lower objects.
  • Static Friction
    The friction force that prevents an object from moving when a force is applied.
  • Kinetic Friction
    The friction force acting on an object in motion, opposing its movement.
  • Friction Force
    A force that opposes the relative motion or tendency of such motion of two surfaces in contact.
  • Free Body Diagram
    A graphical representation used to visualize the forces acting on an object.
  • Normal Force
    The force perpendicular to the surface of contact, supporting the weight of an object.
  • Critical Angle
    The angle at which an object on an inclined plane starts to slide or slides at constant velocity.
  • Coefficient of Static Friction
    A dimensionless scalar value representing the ratio of the maximum static friction force to the normal force.
  • Coefficient of Kinetic Friction
    A dimensionless scalar value representing the ratio of kinetic friction force to the normal force.
  • Net Force
    The overall force acting on an object when all the individual forces are combined.
  • Newton's Second Law
    A principle stating that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it.
  • Trigonometric Relationships
    Mathematical relationships involving angles and sides of triangles, used to solve problems in physics.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where the sum of forces and moments on an object is zero, resulting in no acceleration.
  • Tangent Function
    A trigonometric function relating the opposite side to the adjacent side of a right triangle.
  • Inverse Tangent
    A function used to determine an angle whose tangent is a given number.