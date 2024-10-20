Inclined Planes with Friction definitions Flashcards
Inclined Planes with Friction definitions
- Inclined PlaneA flat surface tilted at an angle, used to help raise or lower objects.
- Static FrictionThe friction force that prevents an object from moving when a force is applied.
- Kinetic FrictionThe friction force acting on an object in motion, opposing its movement.
- Friction ForceA force that opposes the relative motion or tendency of such motion of two surfaces in contact.
- Free Body DiagramA graphical representation used to visualize the forces acting on an object.
- Normal ForceThe force perpendicular to the surface of contact, supporting the weight of an object.
- Critical AngleThe angle at which an object on an inclined plane starts to slide or slides at constant velocity.
- Coefficient of Static FrictionA dimensionless scalar value representing the ratio of the maximum static friction force to the normal force.
- Coefficient of Kinetic FrictionA dimensionless scalar value representing the ratio of kinetic friction force to the normal force.
- Net ForceThe overall force acting on an object when all the individual forces are combined.
- Newton's Second LawA principle stating that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it.
- Trigonometric RelationshipsMathematical relationships involving angles and sides of triangles, used to solve problems in physics.
- EquilibriumA state where the sum of forces and moments on an object is zero, resulting in no acceleration.
- Tangent FunctionA trigonometric function relating the opposite side to the adjacent side of a right triangle.
- Inverse TangentA function used to determine an angle whose tangent is a given number.