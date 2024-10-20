Inclined Planes with Friction definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Inclined Plane A flat surface tilted at an angle, used to help raise or lower objects.

Static Friction The friction force that prevents an object from moving when a force is applied.

Kinetic Friction The friction force acting on an object in motion, opposing its movement.

Friction Force A force that opposes the relative motion or tendency of such motion of two surfaces in contact.

Free Body Diagram A graphical representation used to visualize the forces acting on an object.

Normal Force The force perpendicular to the surface of contact, supporting the weight of an object.

Critical Angle The angle at which an object on an inclined plane starts to slide or slides at constant velocity.

Coefficient of Static Friction A dimensionless scalar value representing the ratio of the maximum static friction force to the normal force.

Coefficient of Kinetic Friction A dimensionless scalar value representing the ratio of kinetic friction force to the normal force.

Net Force The overall force acting on an object when all the individual forces are combined.

Newton's Second Law A principle stating that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it.

Trigonometric Relationships Mathematical relationships involving angles and sides of triangles, used to solve problems in physics.

Equilibrium A state where the sum of forces and moments on an object is zero, resulting in no acceleration.

Tangent Function A trigonometric function relating the opposite side to the adjacent side of a right triangle.