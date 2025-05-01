Inclined Planes with Friction quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you determine the friction force acting on a skier sliding down a 15° slope when friction is not negligible?

To determine the friction force on a skier sliding down a 15° slope with friction, first identify whether the skier is moving or stationary. If the skier is moving, use kinetic friction: f_k = μ_k * N, where N = mg cos(15°). If the skier is stationary or just about to move, compare the downslope component of gravity (mg sin(15°)) to the maximum static friction (f_s,max = μ_s * N). If mg sin(15°) exceeds f_s,max, the skier moves and kinetic friction applies; otherwise, static friction equals mg sin(15°). The friction force always acts up the slope, opposing motion.