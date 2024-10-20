Intro to Induction definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Electromagnetic Induction Phenomenon where voltage and current are induced in a coil by changing the magnetic field within it.

Coil A loop or series of loops of wire that can have voltage and current induced by a changing magnetic field.

Bar Magnet A magnet in the shape of a bar that can induce current in a coil when moved in and out of it.

Electromagnet A coil of wire that becomes magnetized when an electric current passes through it.

Induced Current Current generated in a coil due to a changing magnetic field.

Magnetic Field A field around a magnet where magnetic forces are exerted, crucial for inducing current.

Voltage Source A device or system that provides electrical energy to a circuit, not always a battery.

Right Hand Rule A method to determine the direction of current flow in a magnetic field.

Solenoid A coil of wire that generates a magnetic field when an electric current passes through it.

Switch A device for making and breaking the connection in an electric circuit, used to rapidly change current.

B Field Another term for magnetic field, often used in physics to describe its strength and direction.

Current Variation The change in current strength in a circuit, affecting the induced current in nearby coils.

Magnetic Field Lines Imaginary lines representing the direction and strength of a magnetic field.

Induced Voltage Voltage generated in a coil due to a changing magnetic field.