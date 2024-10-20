Intro to Induction definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Intro to Induction definitions
  • Electromagnetic Induction
    Phenomenon where voltage and current are induced in a coil by changing the magnetic field within it.
  • Coil
    A loop or series of loops of wire that can have voltage and current induced by a changing magnetic field.
  • Bar Magnet
    A magnet in the shape of a bar that can induce current in a coil when moved in and out of it.
  • Electromagnet
    A coil of wire that becomes magnetized when an electric current passes through it.
  • Induced Current
    Current generated in a coil due to a changing magnetic field.
  • Magnetic Field
    A field around a magnet where magnetic forces are exerted, crucial for inducing current.
  • Voltage Source
    A device or system that provides electrical energy to a circuit, not always a battery.
  • Right Hand Rule
    A method to determine the direction of current flow in a magnetic field.
  • Solenoid
    A coil of wire that generates a magnetic field when an electric current passes through it.
  • Switch
    A device for making and breaking the connection in an electric circuit, used to rapidly change current.
  • B Field
    Another term for magnetic field, often used in physics to describe its strength and direction.
  • Current Variation
    The change in current strength in a circuit, affecting the induced current in nearby coils.
  • Magnetic Field Lines
    Imaginary lines representing the direction and strength of a magnetic field.
  • Induced Voltage
    Voltage generated in a coil due to a changing magnetic field.
  • Rate of Change
    The speed at which the magnetic field changes, directly affecting the magnitude of induced current.