Intro to Induction definitions Flashcards

Intro to Induction definitions
Intro to Induction definitions
- Electromagnetic InductionPhenomenon where voltage and current are induced in a coil by changing the magnetic field within it.
- CoilA loop or series of loops of wire that can have voltage and current induced by a changing magnetic field.
- Bar MagnetA magnet in the shape of a bar that can induce current in a coil when moved in and out of it.
- ElectromagnetA coil of wire that becomes magnetized when an electric current passes through it.
- Induced CurrentCurrent generated in a coil due to a changing magnetic field.
- Magnetic FieldA field around a magnet where magnetic forces are exerted, crucial for inducing current.
- Voltage SourceA device or system that provides electrical energy to a circuit, not always a battery.
- Right Hand RuleA method to determine the direction of current flow in a magnetic field.
- SolenoidA coil of wire that generates a magnetic field when an electric current passes through it.
- SwitchA device for making and breaking the connection in an electric circuit, used to rapidly change current.
- B FieldAnother term for magnetic field, often used in physics to describe its strength and direction.
- Current VariationThe change in current strength in a circuit, affecting the induced current in nearby coils.
- Magnetic Field LinesImaginary lines representing the direction and strength of a magnetic field.
- Induced VoltageVoltage generated in a coil due to a changing magnetic field.
- Rate of ChangeThe speed at which the magnetic field changes, directly affecting the magnitude of induced current.