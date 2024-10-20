Intro to Induction quiz Flashcards

Which of the following scenarios is an example of electromagnetic induction?
Electromagnetic induction occurs when a voltage and current are induced in a coil of wire without a direct electrical connection, typically by changing the magnetic field within the coil. Examples include moving a bar magnet in and out of a coil, varying current in an electromagnet, and rapidly turning an electromagnet on and off using a switch.
What is the principle behind the induction of current in a coil of wire?
The principle behind the induction of current in a coil of wire is the change in the magnetic field. The induced current is directly proportional to the rate at which the magnetic field changes. Faster changes in the magnetic field result in stronger induced currents.
What is electromagnetic induction?
What are three common scenarios that demonstrate electromagnetic induction?
How does the movement of a bar magnet affect the induced current in a coil?
The movement of a bar magnet into and out of a coil changes the magnetic field, inducing a current in the coil; faster movement results in a stronger induced current.
What happens when the current in an electromagnet is varied?
Varying the current in an electromagnet changes the magnetic field, inducing a current in an adjacent coil; a constant current does not induce a current.
How does rapidly turning an electromagnet on and off induce a current?
Rapidly turning an electromagnet on and off changes the magnetic field, inducing a current in a nearby coil; keeping it on or off does not induce a current.
What is the relationship between the rate of change of the magnetic field and the induced current?
Why is the magnetic field crucial in electromagnetic induction?
The magnetic field is crucial because its change is what induces voltage and current in a coil, which is the essence of electromagnetic induction.
What is the role of the right-hand rule in determining the direction of induced current?
The right-hand rule helps determine the direction of the induced current in a coil when a magnetic field changes within it.