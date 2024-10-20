Inductors in AC Circuits definitions Flashcards
Inductors in AC Circuits definitions
- InductorA passive component in AC circuits that resists changes in current, causing a phase shift between voltage and current.
- AC CircuitAn electrical circuit powered by an alternating current, where the current periodically reverses direction.
- Angular FrequencyThe rate of change of the phase of a sinusoidal waveform, measured in radians per second.
- InductanceA property of an inductor that quantifies its ability to store energy in a magnetic field, measured in Henrys.
- VoltageThe electric potential difference across a component, driving current through the circuit.
- Phase DifferenceThe angular displacement between the peaks of voltage and current waveforms in an AC circuit.
- Inductive ReactanceA measure of an inductor's opposition to AC, analogous to resistance, measured in Ohms.
- OhmThe unit of electrical resistance, reactance, and impedance, symbolized by Ω.
- Faraday's LawA principle stating that a change in magnetic field within a closed loop induces an electromotive force.
- CosineA trigonometric function representing the adjacent side over hypotenuse in a right triangle, used in waveform equations.
- Kirchhoff's Loop RuleA principle stating that the sum of the voltages around any closed loop in a circuit must equal zero.
- Linear FrequencyThe number of cycles per second of a periodic waveform, measured in Hertz.
- HertzThe unit of frequency, representing one cycle per second, symbolized by Hz.
- Maximum VoltageThe peak value of voltage in an AC circuit, occurring at the crest of the waveform.
- Maximum CurrentThe peak value of current in an AC circuit, occurring at the crest of the waveform.