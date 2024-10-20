Inductors in AC Circuits definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Inductor A passive component in AC circuits that resists changes in current, causing a phase shift between voltage and current.

AC Circuit An electrical circuit powered by an alternating current, where the current periodically reverses direction.

Angular Frequency The rate of change of the phase of a sinusoidal waveform, measured in radians per second.

Inductance A property of an inductor that quantifies its ability to store energy in a magnetic field, measured in Henrys.

Voltage The electric potential difference across a component, driving current through the circuit.

Phase Difference The angular displacement between the peaks of voltage and current waveforms in an AC circuit.

Inductive Reactance A measure of an inductor's opposition to AC, analogous to resistance, measured in Ohms.

Ohm The unit of electrical resistance, reactance, and impedance, symbolized by Ω.

Faraday's Law A principle stating that a change in magnetic field within a closed loop induces an electromotive force.

Cosine A trigonometric function representing the adjacent side over hypotenuse in a right triangle, used in waveform equations.

Kirchhoff's Loop Rule A principle stating that the sum of the voltages around any closed loop in a circuit must equal zero.

Linear Frequency The number of cycles per second of a periodic waveform, measured in Hertz.

Hertz The unit of frequency, representing one cycle per second, symbolized by Hz.

Maximum Voltage The peak value of voltage in an AC circuit, occurring at the crest of the waveform.