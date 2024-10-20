Inductors definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Inductors definitions
  • Inductor
    A coil of wire in a circuit that affects the circuit when the current is changing.
  • Inductance
    A property of an inductor, denoted by 'L', that quantifies its ability to induce EMF.
  • Self-inductance
    The phenomenon where a changing current in a coil induces an EMF in the same coil.
  • EMF
    Electromotive force induced in a circuit due to changing current.
  • Kirchhoff's Loop Rule
    A principle stating the sum of voltages around any closed loop in a circuit is zero.
  • Lenz's Law
    A law stating the direction of induced EMF opposes the change in current that created it.
  • Magnetic Field
    A field generated by a current-carrying coil, proportional to the current.
  • Voltage
    The electric potential difference across a component in a circuit.
  • Resistor
    A circuit component that opposes the flow of current, causing a voltage drop.
  • Battery
    A source of electrical energy providing a voltage in a circuit.
  • Current
    The flow of electric charge in a circuit, measured in amperes.
  • Polarity
    The orientation of positive and negative terminals in a circuit component.
  • Loop
    A closed path in a circuit used to apply Kirchhoff's loop rule.
  • Direction
    The orientation of current flow or EMF in a circuit, crucial for applying rules.
  • Delta I
    The change in current over time, crucial for calculating induced EMF.