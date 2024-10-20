Inductors definitions Flashcards
Inductors definitions
- InductorA coil of wire in a circuit that affects the circuit when the current is changing.
- InductanceA property of an inductor, denoted by 'L', that quantifies its ability to induce EMF.
- Self-inductanceThe phenomenon where a changing current in a coil induces an EMF in the same coil.
- EMFElectromotive force induced in a circuit due to changing current.
- Kirchhoff's Loop RuleA principle stating the sum of voltages around any closed loop in a circuit is zero.
- Lenz's LawA law stating the direction of induced EMF opposes the change in current that created it.
- Magnetic FieldA field generated by a current-carrying coil, proportional to the current.
- VoltageThe electric potential difference across a component in a circuit.
- ResistorA circuit component that opposes the flow of current, causing a voltage drop.
- BatteryA source of electrical energy providing a voltage in a circuit.
- CurrentThe flow of electric charge in a circuit, measured in amperes.
- PolarityThe orientation of positive and negative terminals in a circuit component.
- LoopA closed path in a circuit used to apply Kirchhoff's loop rule.
- DirectionThe orientation of current flow or EMF in a circuit, crucial for applying rules.
- Delta IThe change in current over time, crucial for calculating induced EMF.