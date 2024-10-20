Inductors definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Inductor A coil of wire in a circuit that affects the circuit when the current is changing.

Inductance A property of an inductor, denoted by 'L', that quantifies its ability to induce EMF.

Self-inductance The phenomenon where a changing current in a coil induces an EMF in the same coil.

EMF Electromotive force induced in a circuit due to changing current.

Kirchhoff's Loop Rule A principle stating the sum of voltages around any closed loop in a circuit is zero.

Lenz's Law A law stating the direction of induced EMF opposes the change in current that created it.

Magnetic Field A field generated by a current-carrying coil, proportional to the current.

Voltage The electric potential difference across a component in a circuit.

Resistor A circuit component that opposes the flow of current, causing a voltage drop.

Battery A source of electrical energy providing a voltage in a circuit.

Current The flow of electric charge in a circuit, measured in amperes.

Polarity The orientation of positive and negative terminals in a circuit component.

Loop A closed path in a circuit used to apply Kirchhoff's loop rule.

Direction The orientation of current flow or EMF in a circuit, crucial for applying rules.