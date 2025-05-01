Inductors quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the inductance of a closely packed coil, and how does it affect the circuit when the current is changing?

The inductance of a closely packed coil, denoted by 'L', is a measure of the coil's ability to oppose changes in current by inducing an EMF (electromotive force) in itself. When the current through the coil is changing, the self-induced EMF is given by EMF = -L * (change in current/change in time). This induced EMF opposes the change in current, as described by Lenz's Law, and only affects the circuit when the current is not constant.