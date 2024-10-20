Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Inertial Reference Frames definitions Flashcards

Back
Inertial Reference Frames definitions
1/15
  • Inertial Reference Frame
    A coordinate system moving at a constant velocity, either at rest or in uniform motion.
  • Non-Inertial Frame
    A reference frame experiencing acceleration, not covered by special relativity.
  • Lab Frame
    A rest frame typically stationary relative to the Earth's surface, used for experiments.
  • Moving Frame
    A reference frame in motion relative to the lab frame, used to analyze moving objects.
  • Proper Frame
    A frame moving at the same velocity as an event, often used in relativity discussions.
  • Velocity
    The speed and direction of an object or frame, denoted as 'u' for frames and 'V' for objects.
  • Special Relativity
    A theory focusing on inertial frames, ignoring non-inertial frames, developed by Einstein.
  • General Relativity
    Einstein's theory addressing non-inertial frames and gravitational effects.
  • Coriolis Force
    A force due to Earth's rotation, affecting weather patterns like hurricane rotation.
  • Centrifugal Force
    An apparent force altering gravitational acceleration due to Earth's rotation.
  • Cartesian Coordinate System
    A system using horizontal and vertical axes to measure positions in a reference frame.
  • Event
    An occurrence or phenomenon, such as a decaying particle, analyzed in relativity.
  • Ticking Clock
    A common event in relativity, representing time passage in different frames.
  • Rest Frame
    A frame with zero velocity relative to a chosen reference point, like the Earth's surface.
  • Acceleration
    A change in velocity, characteristic of non-inertial frames.