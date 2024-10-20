Inertial Reference Frames definitions Flashcards
- Inertial Reference FrameA coordinate system moving at a constant velocity, either at rest or in uniform motion.
- Non-Inertial FrameA reference frame experiencing acceleration, not covered by special relativity.
- Lab FrameA rest frame typically stationary relative to the Earth's surface, used for experiments.
- Moving FrameA reference frame in motion relative to the lab frame, used to analyze moving objects.
- Proper FrameA frame moving at the same velocity as an event, often used in relativity discussions.
- VelocityThe speed and direction of an object or frame, denoted as 'u' for frames and 'V' for objects.
- Special RelativityA theory focusing on inertial frames, ignoring non-inertial frames, developed by Einstein.
- General RelativityEinstein's theory addressing non-inertial frames and gravitational effects.
- Coriolis ForceA force due to Earth's rotation, affecting weather patterns like hurricane rotation.
- Centrifugal ForceAn apparent force altering gravitational acceleration due to Earth's rotation.
- Cartesian Coordinate SystemA system using horizontal and vertical axes to measure positions in a reference frame.
- EventAn occurrence or phenomenon, such as a decaying particle, analyzed in relativity.
- Ticking ClockA common event in relativity, representing time passage in different frames.
- Rest FrameA frame with zero velocity relative to a chosen reference point, like the Earth's surface.
- AccelerationA change in velocity, characteristic of non-inertial frames.