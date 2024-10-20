Inertial Reference Frames definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Inertial Reference Frame A coordinate system moving at a constant velocity, either at rest or in uniform motion.

Non-Inertial Frame A reference frame experiencing acceleration, not covered by special relativity.

Lab Frame A rest frame typically stationary relative to the Earth's surface, used for experiments.

Moving Frame A reference frame in motion relative to the lab frame, used to analyze moving objects.

Proper Frame A frame moving at the same velocity as an event, often used in relativity discussions.

Velocity The speed and direction of an object or frame, denoted as 'u' for frames and 'V' for objects.

Special Relativity A theory focusing on inertial frames, ignoring non-inertial frames, developed by Einstein.

General Relativity Einstein's theory addressing non-inertial frames and gravitational effects.

Coriolis Force A force due to Earth's rotation, affecting weather patterns like hurricane rotation.

Centrifugal Force An apparent force altering gravitational acceleration due to Earth's rotation.

Cartesian Coordinate System A system using horizontal and vertical axes to measure positions in a reference frame.

Event An occurrence or phenomenon, such as a decaying particle, analyzed in relativity.

Ticking Clock A common event in relativity, representing time passage in different frames.

Rest Frame A frame with zero velocity relative to a chosen reference point, like the Earth's surface.