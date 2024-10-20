Skip to main content
Intensity of EM Waves definitions Flashcards

Intensity of EM Waves definitions
  • Intensity
    Energy per time per area, or power per area, often measured in watts per square meter.
  • Electromagnetic Waves
    Waves that carry energy through electric and magnetic fields, such as light and radio waves.
  • Electric Field
    A field around charged particles that exerts force on other charges, measured in newtons per coulomb.
  • Magnetic Field
    A field produced by moving electric charges, influencing other charges and magnetic materials.
  • Epsilon Naught
    The permittivity of free space, a constant used in calculating electric fields.
  • Mu Naught
    The permeability of free space, a constant used in calculating magnetic fields.
  • Isotropic Source
    A light source that emits energy equally in all directions, like a star or bulb.
  • Directional Source
    A light source that emits energy in a specific direction, like a laser or flashlight.
  • RMS Value
    The root mean square value, a statistical measure of the magnitude of a varying quantity.
  • Maximum Value
    The peak value of a wave's electric or magnetic field strength.
  • Speed of Light
    A constant representing the speed at which light travels in a vacuum, approximately 3 x 10^8 m/s.
  • Sphere Surface Area
    The area of a sphere, calculated as 4πR^2, used in isotropic intensity calculations.
  • Power
    The rate at which energy is transferred or converted, measured in watts.
  • Watts
    A unit of power in the International System of Units, equivalent to one joule per second.
  • Teslas
    The unit of magnetic flux density in the International System of Units.