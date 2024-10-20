Intensity of EM Waves definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Intensity Energy per time per area, or power per area, often measured in watts per square meter.

Electromagnetic Waves Waves that carry energy through electric and magnetic fields, such as light and radio waves.

Electric Field A field around charged particles that exerts force on other charges, measured in newtons per coulomb.

Magnetic Field A field produced by moving electric charges, influencing other charges and magnetic materials.

Epsilon Naught The permittivity of free space, a constant used in calculating electric fields.

Mu Naught The permeability of free space, a constant used in calculating magnetic fields.

Isotropic Source A light source that emits energy equally in all directions, like a star or bulb.

Directional Source A light source that emits energy in a specific direction, like a laser or flashlight.

RMS Value The root mean square value, a statistical measure of the magnitude of a varying quantity.

Maximum Value The peak value of a wave's electric or magnetic field strength.

Speed of Light A constant representing the speed at which light travels in a vacuum, approximately 3 x 10^8 m/s.

Sphere Surface Area The area of a sphere, calculated as 4πR^2, used in isotropic intensity calculations.

Power The rate at which energy is transferred or converted, measured in watts.

Watts A unit of power in the International System of Units, equivalent to one joule per second.