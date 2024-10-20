Intensity of EM Waves definitions Flashcards
Back
Intensity of EM Waves definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- IntensityEnergy per time per area, or power per area, often measured in watts per square meter.
- Electromagnetic WavesWaves that carry energy through electric and magnetic fields, such as light and radio waves.
- Electric FieldA field around charged particles that exerts force on other charges, measured in newtons per coulomb.
- Magnetic FieldA field produced by moving electric charges, influencing other charges and magnetic materials.
- Epsilon NaughtThe permittivity of free space, a constant used in calculating electric fields.
- Mu NaughtThe permeability of free space, a constant used in calculating magnetic fields.
- Isotropic SourceA light source that emits energy equally in all directions, like a star or bulb.
- Directional SourceA light source that emits energy in a specific direction, like a laser or flashlight.
- RMS ValueThe root mean square value, a statistical measure of the magnitude of a varying quantity.
- Maximum ValueThe peak value of a wave's electric or magnetic field strength.
- Speed of LightA constant representing the speed at which light travels in a vacuum, approximately 3 x 10^8 m/s.
- Sphere Surface AreaThe area of a sphere, calculated as 4πR^2, used in isotropic intensity calculations.
- PowerThe rate at which energy is transferred or converted, measured in watts.
- WattsA unit of power in the International System of Units, equivalent to one joule per second.
- TeslasThe unit of magnetic flux density in the International System of Units.