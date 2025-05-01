Intensity of EM Waves quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you calculate the intensity of an electromagnetic wave given its peak electric field strength, for example, if the peak electric field is 125 V/m?

The intensity I of an electromagnetic wave with peak electric field E_max is given by I = 0.5 × c × ε₀ × E_max², where c is the speed of light and ε₀ is the permittivity of free space. For E_max = 125 V/m, plug the value into the formula to find the intensity.