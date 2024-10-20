Internal Energy of Gases definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Internal Energy of Gases definitions

Internal Energy of Gases definitions
  • Average Kinetic Energy
    Energy per particle in a gas, calculated using the formula (3/2)kBT.
  • Total Internal Energy
    Sum of kinetic energies of all particles in a gas, represented as E_internal.
  • Boltzmann Constant
    A physical constant relating temperature to energy, denoted as kB.
  • Temperature
    A measure of the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance, in Kelvin.
  • Ideal Gas Constant
    A constant used in the equation of state for ideal gases, denoted as R.
  • Monoatomic Gas
    A gas consisting of single-atom molecules, applicable for specific energy equations.
  • Macroscopic Energy
    Energy concerning the entire object, including kinetic and potential energies.
  • Microscopic Energy
    Energy focused on the kinetic and potential energies of particles within an object.
  • Moles
    A unit representing the amount of substance, used in gas calculations.
  • E_internal
    Symbol representing the total internal energy of a gas.
  • N
    Number of particles or moles in a gas, used in energy calculations.
  • Joules
    Unit of energy in the International System of Units.