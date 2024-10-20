Internal Energy of Gases definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Average Kinetic Energy Energy per particle in a gas, calculated using the formula (3/2)kBT.

Total Internal Energy Sum of kinetic energies of all particles in a gas, represented as E_internal.

Boltzmann Constant A physical constant relating temperature to energy, denoted as kB.

Temperature A measure of the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance, in Kelvin.

Ideal Gas Constant A constant used in the equation of state for ideal gases, denoted as R.

Monoatomic Gas A gas consisting of single-atom molecules, applicable for specific energy equations.

Macroscopic Energy Energy concerning the entire object, including kinetic and potential energies.

Microscopic Energy Energy focused on the kinetic and potential energies of particles within an object.

Moles A unit representing the amount of substance, used in gas calculations.

E_internal Symbol representing the total internal energy of a gas.

N Number of particles or moles in a gas, used in energy calculations.