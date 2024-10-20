Internal Energy of Gases definitions Flashcards
Internal Energy of Gases definitions
- Average Kinetic EnergyEnergy per particle in a gas, calculated using the formula (3/2)kBT.
- Total Internal EnergySum of kinetic energies of all particles in a gas, represented as E_internal.
- Boltzmann ConstantA physical constant relating temperature to energy, denoted as kB.
- TemperatureA measure of the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance, in Kelvin.
- Ideal Gas ConstantA constant used in the equation of state for ideal gases, denoted as R.
- Monoatomic GasA gas consisting of single-atom molecules, applicable for specific energy equations.
- Macroscopic EnergyEnergy concerning the entire object, including kinetic and potential energies.
- Microscopic EnergyEnergy focused on the kinetic and potential energies of particles within an object.
- MolesA unit representing the amount of substance, used in gas calculations.
- E_internalSymbol representing the total internal energy of a gas.
- NNumber of particles or moles in a gas, used in energy calculations.
- JoulesUnit of energy in the International System of Units.