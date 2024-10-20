Intro To Dielectrics definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Intro To Dielectrics definitions

Intro To Dielectrics definitions
  • Dielectric
    An insulating material that increases a capacitor's capacitance by reducing the electric field.
  • Capacitance
    The ability of a capacitor to store charge, increased by inserting a dielectric.
  • Dielectric Constant
    A dimensionless number greater than 1 that quantifies a dielectric's effect on capacitance.
  • Electric Field
    A field weakened by a dielectric, reducing the force between charges in a capacitor.
  • Voltage
    The potential difference across a capacitor, which decreases with a dielectric if the battery is disconnected.
  • Charge
    The quantity of electricity held by a capacitor, which increases with a dielectric if the battery is connected.
  • Potential Energy
    Energy stored in a capacitor, affected by dielectric insertion and battery connection status.
  • Energy Density
    Energy per unit volume in a capacitor, which decreases with a dielectric due to a weakened electric field.
  • Battery
    A device that maintains constant voltage in a circuit, affecting charge when a dielectric is inserted.
  • Constant Voltage
    A condition where voltage remains unchanged, leading to increased charge with dielectric insertion.
  • Constant Charge
    A condition where charge remains unchanged, leading to decreased voltage with dielectric insertion.
  • Farad
    The unit of capacitance, representing the capacity to store one coulomb per volt.
  • Coulomb
    The unit of electric charge, representing the quantity of electricity transported in one second by a current of one ampere.
  • Circuit
    A closed path through which electric current flows, affected by dielectric insertion.
  • Kappa
    The Greek letter representing the dielectric constant, indicating the factor by which capacitance increases.