Intro To Dielectrics definitions Flashcards

Dielectric An insulating material that increases a capacitor's capacitance by reducing the electric field.

Capacitance The ability of a capacitor to store charge, increased by inserting a dielectric.

Dielectric Constant A dimensionless number greater than 1 that quantifies a dielectric's effect on capacitance.

Electric Field A field weakened by a dielectric, reducing the force between charges in a capacitor.

Voltage The potential difference across a capacitor, which decreases with a dielectric if the battery is disconnected.

Charge The quantity of electricity held by a capacitor, which increases with a dielectric if the battery is connected.

Potential Energy Energy stored in a capacitor, affected by dielectric insertion and battery connection status.

Energy Density Energy per unit volume in a capacitor, which decreases with a dielectric due to a weakened electric field.

Battery A device that maintains constant voltage in a circuit, affecting charge when a dielectric is inserted.

Constant Voltage A condition where voltage remains unchanged, leading to increased charge with dielectric insertion.

Constant Charge A condition where charge remains unchanged, leading to decreased voltage with dielectric insertion.

Farad The unit of capacitance, representing the capacity to store one coulomb per volt.

Coulomb The unit of electric charge, representing the quantity of electricity transported in one second by a current of one ampere.

Circuit A closed path through which electric current flows, affected by dielectric insertion.