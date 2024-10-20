Skip to main content
Intro to Angular Momentum definitions Flashcards

Intro to Angular Momentum definitions
  Angular Momentum
    The rotational equivalent of linear momentum, calculated as the product of moment of inertia and angular velocity.
  Linear Momentum
    The product of an object's mass and velocity, representing the quantity of motion in a straight line.
  Moment of Inertia
    The angular equivalent of mass, representing an object's resistance to changes in rotational motion.
  Angular Velocity
    The rate of change of angular position of a rotating object, measured in radians per second.
  RPM
    Revolutions Per Minute, a unit of rotational speed indicating the number of full rotations completed in one minute.
  Axis of Rotation
    The line around which an object rotates, crucial in determining angular momentum.
  Torque
    A measure of the force that can cause an object to rotate about an axis, similar to angular momentum.
  Radians
    A unit of angular measure used in angular velocity, where one radian equals the angle made by an arc of a circle.
  Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter in an object, contributing to both linear and angular momentum.
  Velocity
    The speed of an object in a particular direction, used in calculating linear momentum.
  Kilograms
    The SI unit of mass, used in calculating both linear and angular momentum.
  Meters per Second
    The SI unit of velocity, used in calculating linear momentum.
  Kilograms Meter Squared
    The unit of moment of inertia, representing mass distribution in rotational motion.
  Radians per Second
    The unit of angular velocity, indicating how fast an object rotates.
  Frequency
    The number of occurrences of a repeating event per unit time, used in converting RPM to angular velocity.