Intro to Angular Momentum definitions Flashcards
Back
Intro to Angular Momentum definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Angular MomentumThe rotational equivalent of linear momentum, calculated as the product of moment of inertia and angular velocity.
- Linear MomentumThe product of an object's mass and velocity, representing the quantity of motion in a straight line.
- Moment of InertiaThe angular equivalent of mass, representing an object's resistance to changes in rotational motion.
- Angular VelocityThe rate of change of angular position of a rotating object, measured in radians per second.
- RPMRevolutions Per Minute, a unit of rotational speed indicating the number of full rotations completed in one minute.
- Axis of RotationThe line around which an object rotates, crucial in determining angular momentum.
- TorqueA measure of the force that can cause an object to rotate about an axis, similar to angular momentum.
- RadiansA unit of angular measure used in angular velocity, where one radian equals the angle made by an arc of a circle.
- MassA measure of the amount of matter in an object, contributing to both linear and angular momentum.
- VelocityThe speed of an object in a particular direction, used in calculating linear momentum.
- KilogramsThe SI unit of mass, used in calculating both linear and angular momentum.
- Meters per SecondThe SI unit of velocity, used in calculating linear momentum.
- Kilograms Meter SquaredThe unit of moment of inertia, representing mass distribution in rotational motion.
- Radians per SecondThe unit of angular velocity, indicating how fast an object rotates.
- FrequencyThe number of occurrences of a repeating event per unit time, used in converting RPM to angular velocity.