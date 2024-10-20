Intro to Angular Momentum definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Angular Momentum The rotational equivalent of linear momentum, calculated as the product of moment of inertia and angular velocity.

Linear Momentum The product of an object's mass and velocity, representing the quantity of motion in a straight line.

Moment of Inertia The angular equivalent of mass, representing an object's resistance to changes in rotational motion.

Angular Velocity The rate of change of angular position of a rotating object, measured in radians per second.

RPM Revolutions Per Minute, a unit of rotational speed indicating the number of full rotations completed in one minute.

Axis of Rotation The line around which an object rotates, crucial in determining angular momentum.

Torque A measure of the force that can cause an object to rotate about an axis, similar to angular momentum.

Radians A unit of angular measure used in angular velocity, where one radian equals the angle made by an arc of a circle.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, contributing to both linear and angular momentum.

Velocity The speed of an object in a particular direction, used in calculating linear momentum.

Kilograms The SI unit of mass, used in calculating both linear and angular momentum.

Meters per Second The SI unit of velocity, used in calculating linear momentum.

Kilograms Meter Squared The unit of moment of inertia, representing mass distribution in rotational motion.

Radians per Second The unit of angular velocity, indicating how fast an object rotates.