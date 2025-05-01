Intro to Angular Momentum quiz #1 Flashcards

How do linear momentum and angular momentum differ in terms of their definitions, units, and dependence on reference points?

Linear momentum (p) is defined as mass times velocity (p = mv) and has units of kg·m/s. It is absolute and does not depend on the reference point. Angular momentum (L) is defined as moment of inertia times angular velocity (L = Iω) and has units of kg·m²/s. It is relative and depends on the axis of rotation.