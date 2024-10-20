Intro to Calculating Work definitions Flashcards
date 2024-10-20
- Kinetic EnergyEnergy due to motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2, where m is mass and v is velocity.
- WorkTransfer of energy between objects, calculated as Fd cos(theta), where F is force, d is displacement, and theta is the angle between them.
- ForceA push or pull on an object, measured in newtons, that can cause a change in motion.
- DisplacementThe distance and direction of an object's movement from its starting point.
- Cosine ThetaThe cosine of the angle between force and displacement vectors, affecting the calculation of work.
- JouleThe unit of work or energy in the International System of Units, equivalent to one newton meter.
- GravityA force that attracts a body toward the center of the earth, or toward any other physical body having mass.
- MassA measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically in kilograms.
- VelocityThe speed of something in a given direction.
- AngleThe space between two intersecting lines or surfaces at or close to the point where they meet.
- Frictionless SurfaceAn idealized surface with no resistance to motion, allowing objects to move without energy loss.
- NewtonThe SI unit of force, equivalent to the force that gives a mass of one kilogram an acceleration of one meter per second squared.
- Energy TransferThe movement of energy from one place or object to another.
- Conservation of EnergyA principle stating that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed or transferred.
- Vertical DisplacementThe change in position of an object in the vertical direction.