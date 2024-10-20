Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Intro to Calculating Work definitions Flashcards

Back
Intro to Calculating Work definitions
1/15
  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy due to motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2, where m is mass and v is velocity.
  • Work
    Transfer of energy between objects, calculated as Fd cos(theta), where F is force, d is displacement, and theta is the angle between them.
  • Force
    A push or pull on an object, measured in newtons, that can cause a change in motion.
  • Displacement
    The distance and direction of an object's movement from its starting point.
  • Cosine Theta
    The cosine of the angle between force and displacement vectors, affecting the calculation of work.
  • Joule
    The unit of work or energy in the International System of Units, equivalent to one newton meter.
  • Gravity
    A force that attracts a body toward the center of the earth, or toward any other physical body having mass.
  • Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically in kilograms.
  • Velocity
    The speed of something in a given direction.
  • Angle
    The space between two intersecting lines or surfaces at or close to the point where they meet.
  • Frictionless Surface
    An idealized surface with no resistance to motion, allowing objects to move without energy loss.
  • Newton
    The SI unit of force, equivalent to the force that gives a mass of one kilogram an acceleration of one meter per second squared.
  • Energy Transfer
    The movement of energy from one place or object to another.
  • Conservation of Energy
    A principle stating that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed or transferred.
  • Vertical Displacement
    The change in position of an object in the vertical direction.