Intro to Calculating Work definitions Flashcards

Kinetic Energy Energy due to motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2, where m is mass and v is velocity.

Work Transfer of energy between objects, calculated as Fd cos(theta), where F is force, d is displacement, and theta is the angle between them.

Force A push or pull on an object, measured in newtons, that can cause a change in motion.

Displacement The distance and direction of an object's movement from its starting point.

Cosine Theta The cosine of the angle between force and displacement vectors, affecting the calculation of work.

Joule The unit of work or energy in the International System of Units, equivalent to one newton meter.

Gravity A force that attracts a body toward the center of the earth, or toward any other physical body having mass.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically in kilograms.

Velocity The speed of something in a given direction.

Angle The space between two intersecting lines or surfaces at or close to the point where they meet.

Frictionless Surface An idealized surface with no resistance to motion, allowing objects to move without energy loss.

Newton The SI unit of force, equivalent to the force that gives a mass of one kilogram an acceleration of one meter per second squared.

Energy Transfer The movement of energy from one place or object to another.

Conservation of Energy A principle stating that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed or transferred.