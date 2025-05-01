Intro to Calculating Work quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you calculate the work required to pull a sled a certain distance using a constant force, and what is the work done if a 60 N force is used to pull a sled 5 meters in the direction of the force?

Work is calculated using the formula W = Fd cos(θ), where F is the force applied, d is the displacement, and θ is the angle between the force and displacement. If the force and displacement are in the same direction (θ = 0°), cos(0) = 1, so W = F × d. For a 60 N force pulling a sled 5 meters in the same direction, the work done is W = 60 N × 5 m = 300 joules.