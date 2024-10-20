Skip to main content
Vertical Centripetal Forces definitions Flashcards

Vertical Centripetal Forces definitions
  • Uniform Circular Motion
    Motion in a circular path at constant speed, where the direction changes but the speed remains constant.
  • Centripetal Force
    The net force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle.
  • Vertical Plane
    A plane that is oriented vertically, often used to describe motion in loops like roller coasters.
  • Gravity
    The force that attracts a body towards the center of the earth, affecting motion in vertical loops.
  • Centripetal Acceleration
    Acceleration directed towards the center of a circular path, calculated as v^2/r.
  • Normal Force
    The force exerted by a surface to support the weight of an object, acting perpendicular to the surface.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center of a circle to any point on its circumference, crucial in circular motion calculations.
  • Velocity
    The speed of an object in a given direction, varying at different points in a vertical loop.
  • Mass
    The quantity of matter in an object, affecting the normal force and centripetal force in circular motion.
  • Newton
    The SI unit of force, used to measure forces like normal force and centripetal force.
  • Contact Force
    A force that acts at the point of contact between two objects, such as the normal force from a seat.
  • Positive Direction
    In circular motion, forces directed towards the center are considered positive.
  • Negative Direction
    In circular motion, forces directed away from the center are considered negative.
  • Friction
    A force that opposes motion, often negligible in ideal circular motion problems.
  • Acceleration
    The rate of change of velocity, crucial in determining forces in circular motion.