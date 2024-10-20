Vertical Centripetal Forces definitions Flashcards
Vertical Centripetal Forces definitions
- Uniform Circular MotionMotion in a circular path at constant speed, where the direction changes but the speed remains constant.
- Centripetal ForceThe net force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle.
- Vertical PlaneA plane that is oriented vertically, often used to describe motion in loops like roller coasters.
- GravityThe force that attracts a body towards the center of the earth, affecting motion in vertical loops.
- Centripetal AccelerationAcceleration directed towards the center of a circular path, calculated as v^2/r.
- Normal ForceThe force exerted by a surface to support the weight of an object, acting perpendicular to the surface.
- RadiusThe distance from the center of a circle to any point on its circumference, crucial in circular motion calculations.
- VelocityThe speed of an object in a given direction, varying at different points in a vertical loop.
- MassThe quantity of matter in an object, affecting the normal force and centripetal force in circular motion.
- NewtonThe SI unit of force, used to measure forces like normal force and centripetal force.
- Contact ForceA force that acts at the point of contact between two objects, such as the normal force from a seat.
- Positive DirectionIn circular motion, forces directed towards the center are considered positive.
- Negative DirectionIn circular motion, forces directed away from the center are considered negative.
- FrictionA force that opposes motion, often negligible in ideal circular motion problems.
- AccelerationThe rate of change of velocity, crucial in determining forces in circular motion.