Vertical Centripetal Forces definitions Flashcards

Uniform Circular Motion Motion in a circular path at constant speed, where the direction changes but the speed remains constant.

Centripetal Force The net force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle.

Vertical Plane A plane that is oriented vertically, often used to describe motion in loops like roller coasters.

Gravity The force that attracts a body towards the center of the earth, affecting motion in vertical loops.

Centripetal Acceleration Acceleration directed towards the center of a circular path, calculated as v^2/r.

Normal Force The force exerted by a surface to support the weight of an object, acting perpendicular to the surface.

Radius The distance from the center of a circle to any point on its circumference, crucial in circular motion calculations.

Velocity The speed of an object in a given direction, varying at different points in a vertical loop.

Mass The quantity of matter in an object, affecting the normal force and centripetal force in circular motion.

Newton The SI unit of force, used to measure forces like normal force and centripetal force.

Contact Force A force that acts at the point of contact between two objects, such as the normal force from a seat.

Positive Direction In circular motion, forces directed towards the center are considered positive.

Negative Direction In circular motion, forces directed away from the center are considered negative.

Friction A force that opposes motion, often negligible in ideal circular motion problems.