Intro to Conservation of Energy definitions Flashcards

Intro to Conservation of Energy definitions
- Mechanical EnergyThe sum of kinetic and potential energy in a system, conserved in the absence of non-conservative forces.
- Potential EnergyEnergy stored due to an object's position or arrangement, such as gravitational or elastic potential energy.
- Kinetic EnergyEnergy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv².
- Conservative ForcesForces like gravity and springs that conserve mechanical energy by allowing reversible energy transfer.
- Non-Conservative ForcesForces such as friction and applied forces that cause energy to be added or removed from a system.
- Isolated SystemA system with no external forces acting on it, ensuring total energy conservation.
- Gravitational Potential EnergyEnergy stored due to an object's height in a gravitational field, calculated as mgh.
- Elastic Potential EnergyEnergy stored in a spring when it is compressed or stretched.
- External ForcesForces acting on a system from outside its defined boundaries, affecting energy conservation.
- Internal ForcesForces acting within a system's boundaries, not affecting the total energy of an isolated system.
- Energy ConservationThe principle that total energy remains constant in an isolated system.
- System BoundariesThe defined limits of a system, affecting whether energy appears conserved.
- Energy TransferThe process of energy moving from one form to another, such as potential to kinetic.
- WorkThe process of energy transfer to or from an object via force applied over a distance.
- FrictionA non-conservative force that converts mechanical energy into thermal energy, reducing total mechanical energy.