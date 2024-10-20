Intro to Conservation of Energy definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Mechanical Energy The sum of kinetic and potential energy in a system, conserved in the absence of non-conservative forces.

Potential Energy Energy stored due to an object's position or arrangement, such as gravitational or elastic potential energy.

Kinetic Energy Energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv².

Conservative Forces Forces like gravity and springs that conserve mechanical energy by allowing reversible energy transfer.

Non-Conservative Forces Forces such as friction and applied forces that cause energy to be added or removed from a system.

Isolated System A system with no external forces acting on it, ensuring total energy conservation.

Gravitational Potential Energy Energy stored due to an object's height in a gravitational field, calculated as mgh.

Elastic Potential Energy Energy stored in a spring when it is compressed or stretched.

External Forces Forces acting on a system from outside its defined boundaries, affecting energy conservation.

Internal Forces Forces acting within a system's boundaries, not affecting the total energy of an isolated system.

Energy Conservation The principle that total energy remains constant in an isolated system.

System Boundaries The defined limits of a system, affecting whether energy appears conserved.

Energy Transfer The process of energy moving from one form to another, such as potential to kinetic.

Work The process of energy transfer to or from an object via force applied over a distance.