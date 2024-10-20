Skip to main content
Intro to Conservation of Energy definitions Flashcards

Intro to Conservation of Energy definitions
  • Mechanical Energy
    The sum of kinetic and potential energy in a system, conserved in the absence of non-conservative forces.
  • Potential Energy
    Energy stored due to an object's position or arrangement, such as gravitational or elastic potential energy.
  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mv².
  • Conservative Forces
    Forces like gravity and springs that conserve mechanical energy by allowing reversible energy transfer.
  • Non-Conservative Forces
    Forces such as friction and applied forces that cause energy to be added or removed from a system.
  • Isolated System
    A system with no external forces acting on it, ensuring total energy conservation.
  • Gravitational Potential Energy
    Energy stored due to an object's height in a gravitational field, calculated as mgh.
  • Elastic Potential Energy
    Energy stored in a spring when it is compressed or stretched.
  • External Forces
    Forces acting on a system from outside its defined boundaries, affecting energy conservation.
  • Internal Forces
    Forces acting within a system's boundaries, not affecting the total energy of an isolated system.
  • Energy Conservation
    The principle that total energy remains constant in an isolated system.
  • System Boundaries
    The defined limits of a system, affecting whether energy appears conserved.
  • Energy Transfer
    The process of energy moving from one form to another, such as potential to kinetic.
  • Work
    The process of energy transfer to or from an object via force applied over a distance.
  • Friction
    A non-conservative force that converts mechanical energy into thermal energy, reducing total mechanical energy.