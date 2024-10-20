Skip to main content
Intro to Conservation of Momentum definitions Flashcards

Intro to Conservation of Momentum definitions
  • Momentum
    A measure of the motion of an object, calculated as the product of its mass and velocity.
  • System
    A collection of interacting objects considered for analysis in momentum conservation.
  • Vector
    A quantity with both magnitude and direction, crucial for momentum calculations.
  • Collision
    An event where two or more objects exert forces on each other for a short time.
  • Conservation
    A principle stating that a particular measurable property of an isolated system does not change as the system evolves.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement that asserts the equality of two expressions, used to solve momentum problems.
  • Diagram
    A visual representation used to illustrate the states of a system before and after an interaction.
  • Velocity
    The speed of an object in a particular direction, affecting momentum calculations.
  • Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter in an object, a key factor in momentum.
  • Direction
    The line or path along which something moves, crucial for determining positive or negative momentum.
  • Initial
    Referring to the state of a system before an interaction or event.
  • Final
    Referring to the state of a system after an interaction or event.
  • Kilogram
    The SI unit of mass, used in momentum calculations.
  • Meter per second
    The SI unit of velocity, used in momentum calculations.
  • Sacred laws
    Fundamental principles of physics, such as conservation of momentum, that cannot be violated.