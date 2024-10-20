Intro to Conservation of Momentum definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Momentum A measure of the motion of an object, calculated as the product of its mass and velocity.

System A collection of interacting objects considered for analysis in momentum conservation.

Vector A quantity with both magnitude and direction, crucial for momentum calculations.

Collision An event where two or more objects exert forces on each other for a short time.

Conservation A principle stating that a particular measurable property of an isolated system does not change as the system evolves.

Equation A mathematical statement that asserts the equality of two expressions, used to solve momentum problems.

Diagram A visual representation used to illustrate the states of a system before and after an interaction.

Velocity The speed of an object in a particular direction, affecting momentum calculations.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, a key factor in momentum.

Direction The line or path along which something moves, crucial for determining positive or negative momentum.

Initial Referring to the state of a system before an interaction or event.

Final Referring to the state of a system after an interaction or event.

Kilogram The SI unit of mass, used in momentum calculations.

Meter per second The SI unit of velocity, used in momentum calculations.