Intro to Conservation of Momentum definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
- MomentumA measure of the motion of an object, calculated as the product of its mass and velocity.
- SystemA collection of interacting objects considered for analysis in momentum conservation.
- VectorA quantity with both magnitude and direction, crucial for momentum calculations.
- CollisionAn event where two or more objects exert forces on each other for a short time.
- ConservationA principle stating that a particular measurable property of an isolated system does not change as the system evolves.
- EquationA mathematical statement that asserts the equality of two expressions, used to solve momentum problems.
- DiagramA visual representation used to illustrate the states of a system before and after an interaction.
- VelocityThe speed of an object in a particular direction, affecting momentum calculations.
- MassA measure of the amount of matter in an object, a key factor in momentum.
- DirectionThe line or path along which something moves, crucial for determining positive or negative momentum.
- InitialReferring to the state of a system before an interaction or event.
- FinalReferring to the state of a system after an interaction or event.
- KilogramThe SI unit of mass, used in momentum calculations.
- Meter per secondThe SI unit of velocity, used in momentum calculations.
- Sacred lawsFundamental principles of physics, such as conservation of momentum, that cannot be violated.