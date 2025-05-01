Intro to Conservation of Momentum quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you determine the total momentum of a system after a collision?
The total momentum of a system after a collision is found by vector summing the momenta of all objects in the system after the collision, using the formula P_system = m1v1_final + m2v2_final, where m and v represent the mass and final velocity of each object.
What is the total momentum of a system after a collision according to the law of conservation of momentum?
According to the law of conservation of momentum, the total momentum of a system after a collision is equal to the total momentum of the system before the collision, provided the system is closed and no external forces act on it.
What condition must be met for the momentum of a system to be conserved?
For the momentum of a system to be conserved, the system must be closed, meaning no external forces act on it.
How do you calculate the momentum of a system after two football players collide?
After two football players collide, the momentum of the system is the vector sum of their individual momenta after the collision: P_system = m1v1_final + m2v2_final, where m and v are the mass and final velocity of each player.
After a gun is fired, which object has more momentum: the bullet or the gun?
After firing, the bullet and the gun have equal magnitudes of momentum but in opposite directions, so neither has more momentum; their momenta are equal and opposite to conserve the total momentum of the system.
Under what conditions is momentum conserved in a collision?
Momentum is conserved in a collision if the system is closed and no external forces act on it.
What quantity is conserved when two objects collide in a closed system?
The total momentum of the system is conserved when two objects collide in a closed system.
What is the equation that best describes the law of conservation of momentum for two objects?
The law of conservation of momentum for two objects is described by: m1v1_initial + m2v2_initial = m1v1_final + m2v2_final.
What is true about the total momentum of a closed system?
The total momentum of a closed system remains constant; it does not change over time.
What must the total momentum of a system be after two train cars collide in a closed system?
After two train cars collide in a closed system, the total momentum of the system must be equal to the total momentum before the collision.
To which fundamental principle is the conservation of momentum most closely related?
The conservation of momentum is most closely related to the principle that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant if no external forces act on it.