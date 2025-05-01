Skip to main content
Intro to Conservation of Momentum quiz #1 Flashcards

Intro to Conservation of Momentum quiz #1
  • How do you determine the total momentum of a system after a collision?
    The total momentum of a system after a collision is found by vector summing the momenta of all objects in the system after the collision, using the formula P_system = m1v1_final + m2v2_final, where m and v represent the mass and final velocity of each object.
  • What is the total momentum of a system after a collision according to the law of conservation of momentum?
    According to the law of conservation of momentum, the total momentum of a system after a collision is equal to the total momentum of the system before the collision, provided the system is closed and no external forces act on it.
  • What condition must be met for the momentum of a system to be conserved?
    For the momentum of a system to be conserved, the system must be closed, meaning no external forces act on it.
  • How do you calculate the momentum of a system after two football players collide?
    After two football players collide, the momentum of the system is the vector sum of their individual momenta after the collision: P_system = m1v1_final + m2v2_final, where m and v are the mass and final velocity of each player.
  • After a gun is fired, which object has more momentum: the bullet or the gun?
    After firing, the bullet and the gun have equal magnitudes of momentum but in opposite directions, so neither has more momentum; their momenta are equal and opposite to conserve the total momentum of the system.
  • Under what conditions is momentum conserved in a collision?
    Momentum is conserved in a collision if the system is closed and no external forces act on it.
  • What quantity is conserved when two objects collide in a closed system?
    The total momentum of the system is conserved when two objects collide in a closed system.
  • What is the equation that best describes the law of conservation of momentum for two objects?
    The law of conservation of momentum for two objects is described by: m1v1_initial + m2v2_initial = m1v1_final + m2v2_final.
  • What is true about the total momentum of a closed system?
    The total momentum of a closed system remains constant; it does not change over time.
  • What must the total momentum of a system be after two train cars collide in a closed system?
    After two train cars collide in a closed system, the total momentum of the system must be equal to the total momentum before the collision.
  • To which fundamental principle is the conservation of momentum most closely related?
    The conservation of momentum is most closely related to the principle that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant if no external forces act on it.