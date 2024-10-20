Intro to Current definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Electrodynamics Study of electric charges in motion, as opposed to electrostatics where charges are stationary.

Current Flow of electric charge, typically measured in amperes, representing charge passing through a point per unit time.

Conventional Current Direction of current flow assumed to be positive charges, opposite to the actual electron flow.

Potential Difference Voltage between two points that motivates charge movement, also known as electromotive force.

Electromotive Force Another term for potential difference, not an actual force, but drives electron movement.

Amperes Unit of electric current, equivalent to one coulomb of charge passing a point per second.

Capacitor Device that stores electrical energy in an electric field, used in the example to calculate current.

Nano Coulombs Unit of electric charge, equal to 10^-9 coulombs, used in the example calculation.

Milliamp One thousandth of an ampere, used to measure small currents in the example.

Elementary Charge Fundamental charge unit, approximately 1.6 x 10^-19 coulombs, used to calculate electron numbers.

Cross-sectional Area Area through which charge flows, used to define current as charge per time.