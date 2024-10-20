Intro to Current quiz Flashcards

Which of the following best describes how a switch functions in an electrical circuit?
A switch functions by opening or closing an electrical circuit, thereby stopping or allowing the flow of electric current. When the switch is closed, it completes the circuit, allowing current to flow. When the switch is open, it breaks the circuit, stopping the flow of current.
What is the definition of current in electrodynamics?
Current is the flow of charges from one place to another.
How is conventional current direction defined?
Conventional current direction is defined as the flow of positive charges, opposite to the actual electron flow.
What motivates the movement of charges in a circuit?
The movement of charges is motivated by the potential difference, or voltage, between two points, also known as electromotive force (EMF).
How is current quantified and what is its unit?
Current is quantified as the amount of charge passing through a cross-sectional area per unit time, measured in amperes (A).
What is the formula to calculate current in a wire?
The formula to calculate current is I = ΔQ / ΔT, where ΔQ is the charge and ΔT is the time.
How do you calculate the current if a capacitor discharges 5 nano coulombs in 10 milliseconds?
The current is calculated as 5 x 10^-7 amperes using the formula I = ΔQ / ΔT.
How can you calculate the number of electrons passing through a wire?
The number of electrons can be calculated using the relationship between current, charge, and time, and considering the elementary charge.
What is the elementary charge used in calculations involving electrons?
The elementary charge is 1.6 x 10^-19 coulombs.
Why is the negative sign in electron charge often ignored in calculations?
The negative sign is ignored for simplicity in counting the number of electrons, as we are interested in the magnitude.
What is the result of dividing the charge by the elementary charge in electron calculations?
Dividing the charge by the elementary charge gives the number of electrons, which is a positive value.