Calculating Dot Product Using Components definitions Flashcards

Dot Product A scalar result from multiplying parallel components of two vectors and summing them.

Vector Components Parts of a vector described by unit vectors i, j, and k, representing dimensions.

Unit Vector A vector with a magnitude of one, used to indicate direction in space.

Scalar A single number resulting from operations like the dot product of vectors.

Parallel Components Parts of vectors that align in the same direction, used in dot product calculations.

Magnitude The length or size of a vector, used in calculating dot products with angles.

Angle The measure of rotation between two vectors, used in dot product calculations.

i, j, k Standard unit vectors representing the x, y, and z axes in 3D space.

Component-wise Multiplication Multiplying corresponding components of vectors to calculate the dot product.