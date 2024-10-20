Calculating Dot Product Using Components definitions Flashcards
Calculating Dot Product Using Components definitions
- Dot ProductA scalar result from multiplying parallel components of two vectors and summing them.
- Vector ComponentsParts of a vector described by unit vectors i, j, and k, representing dimensions.
- Unit VectorA vector with a magnitude of one, used to indicate direction in space.
- ScalarA single number resulting from operations like the dot product of vectors.
- Parallel ComponentsParts of vectors that align in the same direction, used in dot product calculations.
- MagnitudeThe length or size of a vector, used in calculating dot products with angles.
- AngleThe measure of rotation between two vectors, used in dot product calculations.
- i, j, kStandard unit vectors representing the x, y, and z axes in 3D space.
- Component-wise MultiplicationMultiplying corresponding components of vectors to calculate the dot product.
- Zero ComponentA placeholder for missing dimensions in vectors, treated as zero in calculations.