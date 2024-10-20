Intro to Energy Types definitions Flashcards
Intro to Energy Types definitions
- Mechanical EnergyCombination of kinetic and potential energy in an object.
- Non-mechanical EnergyEnergy types not classified as mechanical, such as thermal energy.
- Thermal EnergyEnergy generated from heat, often due to friction.
- FrictionResistance encountered when two surfaces rub together, generating heat.
- Kinetic EnergyEnergy due to an object's speed or motion.
- Potential EnergyStored energy due to an object's position or state.
- Elastic EnergyEnergy stored in a spring due to its deformation.
- Gravitational Potential EnergyEnergy stored due to an object's height above the ground.
- DeformationChange in shape of a spring, storing elastic energy.
- HeightVertical distance contributing to gravitational potential energy.
- MassAmount of matter in an object, affecting its kinetic energy.
- VelocitySpeed of an object in a specific direction, influencing kinetic energy.
- Energy TransformationProcess of energy changing from one type to another.
- Stored EnergyEnergy held in an object due to its position or state.
- TransferMovement of energy from one form or object to another.