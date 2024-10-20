Intro to Energy Types definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Mechanical Energy Combination of kinetic and potential energy in an object.

Non-mechanical Energy Energy types not classified as mechanical, such as thermal energy.

Thermal Energy Energy generated from heat, often due to friction.

Friction Resistance encountered when two surfaces rub together, generating heat.

Kinetic Energy Energy due to an object's speed or motion.

Potential Energy Stored energy due to an object's position or state.

Elastic Energy Energy stored in a spring due to its deformation.

Gravitational Potential Energy Energy stored due to an object's height above the ground.

Deformation Change in shape of a spring, storing elastic energy.

Height Vertical distance contributing to gravitational potential energy.

Mass Amount of matter in an object, affecting its kinetic energy.

Velocity Speed of an object in a specific direction, influencing kinetic energy.

Energy Transformation Process of energy changing from one type to another.

Stored Energy Energy held in an object due to its position or state.