Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Intro to Energy Types definitions Flashcards

Back
Intro to Energy Types definitions
1/15
  • Mechanical Energy
    Combination of kinetic and potential energy in an object.
  • Non-mechanical Energy
    Energy types not classified as mechanical, such as thermal energy.
  • Thermal Energy
    Energy generated from heat, often due to friction.
  • Friction
    Resistance encountered when two surfaces rub together, generating heat.
  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy due to an object's speed or motion.
  • Potential Energy
    Stored energy due to an object's position or state.
  • Elastic Energy
    Energy stored in a spring due to its deformation.
  • Gravitational Potential Energy
    Energy stored due to an object's height above the ground.
  • Deformation
    Change in shape of a spring, storing elastic energy.
  • Height
    Vertical distance contributing to gravitational potential energy.
  • Mass
    Amount of matter in an object, affecting its kinetic energy.
  • Velocity
    Speed of an object in a specific direction, influencing kinetic energy.
  • Energy Transformation
    Process of energy changing from one type to another.
  • Stored Energy
    Energy held in an object due to its position or state.
  • Transfer
    Movement of energy from one form or object to another.