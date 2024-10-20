Intro to Energy Types quiz Flashcards
Intro to Energy Types quiz
Which of the following is not a form of energy: mechanical energy, thermal energy, sound energy, or friction?
Friction is not a form of energy. It is a force that can convert mechanical energy into thermal energy.What are the two main subcategories of energy?
The two main subcategories of energy are mechanical energy and non-mechanical energy.What is kinetic energy?
Kinetic energy is the energy due to an object's speed or motion.What are the two types of potential energy?
The two types of potential energy are elastic potential energy and gravitational potential energy.How is elastic potential energy stored?
Elastic potential energy is stored due to a spring's deformation, either by compressing or stretching it.What causes gravitational potential energy?
Gravitational potential energy is caused by an object's height above the ground.How does friction relate to energy?
Friction is a force that can convert mechanical energy into thermal energy.What happens to energy when a spring is released?
When a spring is released, the stored elastic potential energy is converted into kinetic energy.How does lifting an object affect its energy?
Lifting an object increases its gravitational potential energy, which can be converted to kinetic energy as it falls.What is a common characteristic of potential energy?
A common characteristic of potential energy is that it is stored energy due to an object's position.