Intro to Energy Types quiz Flashcards

Intro to Energy Types quiz
  • Which of the following is not a form of energy: mechanical energy, thermal energy, sound energy, or friction?
    Friction is not a form of energy. It is a force that can convert mechanical energy into thermal energy.
  • What are the two main subcategories of energy?
    The two main subcategories of energy are mechanical energy and non-mechanical energy.
  • What is kinetic energy?
    Kinetic energy is the energy due to an object's speed or motion.
  • What are the two types of potential energy?
    The two types of potential energy are elastic potential energy and gravitational potential energy.
  • How is elastic potential energy stored?
    Elastic potential energy is stored due to a spring's deformation, either by compressing or stretching it.
  • What causes gravitational potential energy?
    Gravitational potential energy is caused by an object's height above the ground.
  • How does friction relate to energy?
    Friction is a force that can convert mechanical energy into thermal energy.
  • What happens to energy when a spring is released?
    When a spring is released, the stored elastic potential energy is converted into kinetic energy.
  • How does lifting an object affect its energy?
    Lifting an object increases its gravitational potential energy, which can be converted to kinetic energy as it falls.
  • What is a common characteristic of potential energy?
    A common characteristic of potential energy is that it is stored energy due to an object's position.