Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy definitions Flashcards

Energy A physical quantity or property that objects possess, existing in various forms like thermal, light, and kinetic.

Joule The unit of energy, symbolized by 'J', used to measure energy in various forms.

Thermal Energy A form of energy related to the temperature of an object, often referred to as heat.

Light Energy A form of energy visible to the human eye, emitted by sources like the sun and light bulbs.

Sound Energy Energy carried by sound waves, produced when an object vibrates.

Electrical Energy Energy associated with electric charges and their movement through a conductor.

Kinetic Energy Energy due to an object's motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2, dependent on mass and speed.

Potential Energy Stored energy in an object due to its position or state, convertible to kinetic energy.

Scalar Quantity A physical quantity that has magnitude but no direction, such as kinetic energy.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing its kinetic energy.

Speed The rate at which an object moves, affecting its kinetic energy when squared.

Elastic Potential Energy stored in objects that can be stretched or compressed, like springs.

Energy Transformation The process of converting energy from one form to another, such as electrical to light.

Motion The change in position of an object, associated with kinetic energy.