Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy definitions Flashcards

Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy definitions
Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy definitions
- EnergyA physical quantity or property that objects possess, existing in various forms like thermal, light, and kinetic.
- JouleThe unit of energy, symbolized by 'J', used to measure energy in various forms.
- Thermal EnergyA form of energy related to the temperature of an object, often referred to as heat.
- Light EnergyA form of energy visible to the human eye, emitted by sources like the sun and light bulbs.
- Sound EnergyEnergy carried by sound waves, produced when an object vibrates.
- Electrical EnergyEnergy associated with electric charges and their movement through a conductor.
- Kinetic EnergyEnergy due to an object's motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2, dependent on mass and speed.
- Potential EnergyStored energy in an object due to its position or state, convertible to kinetic energy.
- Scalar QuantityA physical quantity that has magnitude but no direction, such as kinetic energy.
- MassA measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing its kinetic energy.
- SpeedThe rate at which an object moves, affecting its kinetic energy when squared.
- Elastic PotentialEnergy stored in objects that can be stretched or compressed, like springs.
- Energy TransformationThe process of converting energy from one form to another, such as electrical to light.
- MotionThe change in position of an object, associated with kinetic energy.
- DirectionThe line or path along which something moves, irrelevant to scalar quantities like kinetic energy.