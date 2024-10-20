Skip to main content
Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy definitions Flashcards

Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy definitions
  • Energy
    A physical quantity or property that objects possess, existing in various forms like thermal, light, and kinetic.
  • Joule
    The unit of energy, symbolized by 'J', used to measure energy in various forms.
  • Thermal Energy
    A form of energy related to the temperature of an object, often referred to as heat.
  • Light Energy
    A form of energy visible to the human eye, emitted by sources like the sun and light bulbs.
  • Sound Energy
    Energy carried by sound waves, produced when an object vibrates.
  • Electrical Energy
    Energy associated with electric charges and their movement through a conductor.
  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy due to an object's motion, calculated as 1/2 mv^2, dependent on mass and speed.
  • Potential Energy
    Stored energy in an object due to its position or state, convertible to kinetic energy.
  • Scalar Quantity
    A physical quantity that has magnitude but no direction, such as kinetic energy.
  • Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing its kinetic energy.
  • Speed
    The rate at which an object moves, affecting its kinetic energy when squared.
  • Elastic Potential
    Energy stored in objects that can be stretched or compressed, like springs.
  • Energy Transformation
    The process of converting energy from one form to another, such as electrical to light.
  • Motion
    The change in position of an object, associated with kinetic energy.
  • Direction
    The line or path along which something moves, irrelevant to scalar quantities like kinetic energy.