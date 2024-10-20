Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy quiz #1 Flashcards
Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy quiz #1
How is potential energy different from kinetic energy?
Potential energy is stored energy due to an object's position or state, while kinetic energy is the energy of motion, dependent on an object's mass and speed.Which of the following is not an example of an energy transformation?
An example that does not involve a change from one form of energy to another would not be an energy transformation.Which best defines energy?
Energy is a physical quantity that can exist in various forms such as thermal, light, sound, electrical, kinetic, and potential energy.What is the source of almost all energy on Earth?
The Sun is the source of almost all energy on Earth.Which of the following is an example of mechanical energy?
Mechanical energy is the sum of potential and kinetic energy in a system, such as a moving car or a compressed spring.What type of energy transformation occurs when a light bulb is turned on?
Electrical energy is transformed into light and thermal energy.Which of the following statements best explains these relationships in terms of energy transfer?
Energy cannot be created or destroyed; it only transfers between different forms.Which topic in a biology textbook is directly related to physics?
Topics like energy flow in ecosystems or photosynthesis are directly related to physics.Which type of energy is stored energy?
Potential energy is stored energy.What is g0?
g0 typically refers to the standard acceleration due to gravity, approximately 9.81 m/s².What is energy? Choose the best answer.
Energy is a physical quantity that can exist in various forms and cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed.Which of the following is an example of kinetic energy being converted to potential energy?
A pendulum swinging upwards converts kinetic energy to potential energy.How does energy change from potential to kinetic?
Energy changes from potential to kinetic when an object moves from a position of rest to motion, such as a ball rolling down a hill.Where do you see kinetic energy in your everyday life? Explain your answer.
Kinetic energy is seen in moving vehicles, running water, or a person walking, as these involve motion.What type of energy is stored energy?
Thermal energy is almost always produced during energy transformations due to inefficiencies.Which of the following has the highest energy?
Energy flows from higher to lower concentrations and cannot be created or destroyed.Which of the following uses the most amount of energy?
Devices with high power consumption, like air conditioners or heaters, use the most energy.What is potential and kinetic energy?
Potential energy is stored energy due to position, while kinetic energy is the energy of motion.Which is a form of kinetic energy?
The energy of a moving car is a form of kinetic energy.How are potential and kinetic energy related?
Engines and motors are designed to convert energy into mechanical work.How are potential energy and kinetic energy related?
Kinetic energy is the energy of motion, while potential energy is stored energy due to position.Where do you see kinetic energy in your everyday life?
Kinetic energy is seen in moving vehicles, running water, or a person walking, as these involve motion.Energy flow begins with which of the following?
Energy flow typically begins with the Sun, providing energy for photosynthesis in plants.What theory explains the formation of the universe?
Kinetic energy of water can be transformed into electrical energy in a hydroelectric power plant.What is an efficient storage of energy?
Batteries and capacitors are efficient storage devices for electrical energy.How do an owl’s wings provide a solution to a human problem?
Owls' silent flight inspires designs for quieter aircraft and wind turbines.How are kinetic and potential energy related?
Kinetic energy is the energy of motion, while potential energy is stored energy due to position.How is potential energy related to kinetic energy?
The other main type of energy is kinetic energy.