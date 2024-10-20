Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Heat Engines and the Second Law of Thermodynamics definitions Flashcards

Back
Heat Engines and the Second Law of Thermodynamics definitions
1/15
  • Heat Engine
    A device that converts heat energy into useful work through a cyclic process.
  • Hot Reservoir
    The source of heat energy entering a heat engine, such as burning gasoline.
  • Cold Reservoir
    The destination for waste heat expelled from a heat engine.
  • Energy Flow Diagram
    A representation of heat transfers in a heat engine, showing hot and cold reservoirs.
  • Cyclic Process
    A repeating sequence in a heat engine where heat is converted to work and waste heat is expelled.
  • Thermal Efficiency
    A measure of how effectively a heat engine converts heat into work, expressed as a ratio.
  • First Law of Thermodynamics
    States that the change in internal energy equals heat added minus work done.
  • Second Law of Thermodynamics
    States that no heat engine can convert all input heat into work without waste heat.
  • Perpetual Motion Machine
    A hypothetical machine that can operate indefinitely without an energy source, deemed impossible.
  • Work
    The usable energy produced by a heat engine, such as turning car wheels.
  • Waste Heat
    The portion of heat energy not converted to work and expelled to the cold reservoir.
  • Efficiency Equation
    The formula for efficiency, expressed as work output divided by heat input.
  • Kelvin Statement
    A principle of the second law of thermodynamics stating 100% efficiency is impossible.
  • QH
    Symbol representing the heat input into a heat engine from the hot reservoir.
  • QC
    Symbol representing the waste heat expelled to the cold reservoir.