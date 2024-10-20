Heat Engines and the Second Law of Thermodynamics definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Heat Engine A device that converts heat energy into useful work through a cyclic process.

Hot Reservoir The source of heat energy entering a heat engine, such as burning gasoline.

Cold Reservoir The destination for waste heat expelled from a heat engine.

Energy Flow Diagram A representation of heat transfers in a heat engine, showing hot and cold reservoirs.

Cyclic Process A repeating sequence in a heat engine where heat is converted to work and waste heat is expelled.

Thermal Efficiency A measure of how effectively a heat engine converts heat into work, expressed as a ratio.

First Law of Thermodynamics States that the change in internal energy equals heat added minus work done.

Second Law of Thermodynamics States that no heat engine can convert all input heat into work without waste heat.

Perpetual Motion Machine A hypothetical machine that can operate indefinitely without an energy source, deemed impossible.

Work The usable energy produced by a heat engine, such as turning car wheels.

Waste Heat The portion of heat energy not converted to work and expelled to the cold reservoir.

Efficiency Equation The formula for efficiency, expressed as work output divided by heat input.

Kelvin Statement A principle of the second law of thermodynamics stating 100% efficiency is impossible.

QH Symbol representing the heat input into a heat engine from the hot reservoir.