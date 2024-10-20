Intro to Impulse definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Impulse A sudden force applied over a short time, causing a change in momentum.

Momentum The product of an object's mass and velocity, representing its motion quantity.

Newton's Second Law States that force is the rate of change of momentum over time.

Force An interaction that changes the motion of an object, measured in Newtons.

Time Interval The duration over which a force is applied, affecting impulse.

Newton Seconds The unit of impulse, equivalent to force multiplied by time.

Kilogram Meters per Second The unit of momentum, equivalent to mass times velocity.

Velocity The speed of an object in a specific direction.

Mass The quantity of matter in an object, affecting its momentum.

Initial Velocity The velocity of an object before a force is applied.

Final Velocity The velocity of an object after a force is applied.

Applied Force The force exerted on an object to change its motion.

Displacement The change in position of an object, related to work.

Kinetic Energy The energy an object possesses due to its motion.