Intro to Impulse definitions Flashcards

Intro to Impulse definitions
Intro to Impulse definitions
- ImpulseA sudden force applied over a short time, causing a change in momentum.
- MomentumThe product of an object's mass and velocity, representing its motion quantity.
- Newton's Second LawStates that force is the rate of change of momentum over time.
- ForceAn interaction that changes the motion of an object, measured in Newtons.
- Time IntervalThe duration over which a force is applied, affecting impulse.
- Newton SecondsThe unit of impulse, equivalent to force multiplied by time.
- Kilogram Meters per SecondThe unit of momentum, equivalent to mass times velocity.
- VelocityThe speed of an object in a specific direction.
- MassThe quantity of matter in an object, affecting its momentum.
- Initial VelocityThe velocity of an object before a force is applied.
- Final VelocityThe velocity of an object after a force is applied.
- Applied ForceThe force exerted on an object to change its motion.
- DisplacementThe change in position of an object, related to work.
- Kinetic EnergyThe energy an object possesses due to its motion.
- WorkThe product of force and displacement, affecting kinetic energy.