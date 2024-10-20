Intro to Impulse definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Intro to Impulse definitions

Intro to Impulse definitions
  • Impulse
    A sudden force applied over a short time, causing a change in momentum.
  • Momentum
    The product of an object's mass and velocity, representing its motion quantity.
  • Newton's Second Law
    States that force is the rate of change of momentum over time.
  • Force
    An interaction that changes the motion of an object, measured in Newtons.
  • Time Interval
    The duration over which a force is applied, affecting impulse.
  • Newton Seconds
    The unit of impulse, equivalent to force multiplied by time.
  • Kilogram Meters per Second
    The unit of momentum, equivalent to mass times velocity.
  • Velocity
    The speed of an object in a specific direction.
  • Mass
    The quantity of matter in an object, affecting its momentum.
  • Initial Velocity
    The velocity of an object before a force is applied.
  • Final Velocity
    The velocity of an object after a force is applied.
  • Applied Force
    The force exerted on an object to change its motion.
  • Displacement
    The change in position of an object, related to work.
  • Kinetic Energy
    The energy an object possesses due to its motion.
  • Work
    The product of force and displacement, affecting kinetic energy.