Average Velocity definitions Flashcards

Velocity A vector quantity representing displacement over time, indicating direction.

Speed A scalar quantity representing the total distance traveled over time.

Displacement The difference between the initial and final position, a vector quantity.

Distance The total length of the path traveled, a scalar quantity.

Average Velocity A constant velocity that averages variations in speed over a time period.

Position Equation An equation used to calculate final positions: X = X0 + V * Delta T.

Scalar A quantity with magnitude only, such as distance or speed.

Vector A quantity with both magnitude and direction, such as displacement or velocity.

Delta X The change in position, used in calculating velocity.

Delta T The change in time, used in calculating speed and velocity.

Meters per Second The unit of measurement for speed and velocity.

Negative Velocity Indicates movement in the opposite direction to the defined positive direction.

Constant Velocity A velocity that does not change over time.

Multi-segment Motion Motion involving different velocities across multiple intervals.