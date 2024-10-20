Average Velocity definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Average Velocity definitions

Average Velocity definitions
  • Velocity
    A vector quantity representing displacement over time, indicating direction.
  • Speed
    A scalar quantity representing the total distance traveled over time.
  • Displacement
    The difference between the initial and final position, a vector quantity.
  • Distance
    The total length of the path traveled, a scalar quantity.
  • Average Velocity
    A constant velocity that averages variations in speed over a time period.
  • Position Equation
    An equation used to calculate final positions: X = X0 + V * Delta T.
  • Scalar
    A quantity with magnitude only, such as distance or speed.
  • Vector
    A quantity with both magnitude and direction, such as displacement or velocity.
  • Delta X
    The change in position, used in calculating velocity.
  • Delta T
    The change in time, used in calculating speed and velocity.
  • Meters per Second
    The unit of measurement for speed and velocity.
  • Negative Velocity
    Indicates movement in the opposite direction to the defined positive direction.
  • Constant Velocity
    A velocity that does not change over time.
  • Multi-segment Motion
    Motion involving different velocities across multiple intervals.
  • Final Position
    The end point of an object's path, calculated using the position equation.