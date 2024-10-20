Average Velocity definitions Flashcards

- VelocityA vector quantity representing displacement over time, indicating direction.
- SpeedA scalar quantity representing the total distance traveled over time.
- DisplacementThe difference between the initial and final position, a vector quantity.
- DistanceThe total length of the path traveled, a scalar quantity.
- Average VelocityA constant velocity that averages variations in speed over a time period.
- Position EquationAn equation used to calculate final positions: X = X0 + V * Delta T.
- ScalarA quantity with magnitude only, such as distance or speed.
- VectorA quantity with both magnitude and direction, such as displacement or velocity.
- Delta XThe change in position, used in calculating velocity.
- Delta TThe change in time, used in calculating speed and velocity.
- Meters per SecondThe unit of measurement for speed and velocity.
- Negative VelocityIndicates movement in the opposite direction to the defined positive direction.
- Constant VelocityA velocity that does not change over time.
- Multi-segment MotionMotion involving different velocities across multiple intervals.
- Final PositionThe end point of an object's path, calculated using the position equation.