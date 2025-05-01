Skip to main content
Average Velocity quiz #1 Flashcards

Average Velocity quiz #1
  • What is a unit commonly used to measure speed?
    Meters per second (m/s) is a common unit for speed.
  • What is the difference between speed and velocity?
    Speed is a scalar quantity measuring total distance over time, while velocity is a vector quantity measuring displacement over time and includes direction.
  • How do average speed and instantaneous speed differ?
    Average speed is the total distance traveled divided by total time, while instantaneous speed is the speed at a specific moment.
  • How is velocity different from speed?
    Velocity includes both magnitude and direction (displacement over time), while speed only includes magnitude (distance over time).
  • How is the velocity of an object best described?
    Velocity is described as the rate of change of displacement with respect to time and includes direction.
  • How can the speed of a car be determined?
    Speed can be determined by dividing the total distance traveled by the total time taken.
  • What does speed measure?
    Speed measures how fast an object moves, calculated as distance divided by time.
  • What is the rate of change in an object's position called?
    The rate of change in an object's position is called velocity.
  • When is the average velocity of an object equal to its instantaneous velocity?
    Average velocity equals instantaneous velocity when the object moves at a constant velocity.
  • How would you measure the speed of an animal?
    Measure the total distance the animal travels and divide by the total time taken.
  • Which factors apply to velocity but not speed?
    Direction applies to velocity but not speed.
  • How do you calculate the velocity of an object during a time interval?
    Velocity is calculated as displacement divided by time.
  • What is the main difference between speed and velocity?
    Speed is scalar and does not include direction; velocity is vector and includes direction.
  • What can be used to measure an object's speed?
    Speed can be measured using a distance and a time measurement.
  • What is an example of speed?
    An example of speed is 10 meters per second (10 m/s).
  • What is instantaneous velocity?
    Instantaneous velocity is the velocity of an object at a specific moment in time.
  • What is the difference between speed and average speed?
    Speed can refer to instantaneous or average; average speed is specifically total distance divided by total time.
  • How do you calculate the average speed needed to travel a certain distance in a given time?
    Average speed = total distance / total time.
  • What two components make up velocity?
    Velocity consists of magnitude (speed) and direction.
  • How do you end up with units of speed?
    Units of speed result from dividing distance units by time units, such as meters per second (m/s).
  • How do you calculate the distance an object moves in a given time at constant speed?
    Distance = speed × time.
  • How do you calculate average speed if a basketball travels a certain distance in a given time?
    Average speed = total distance / total time.
  • How do you calculate the velocity of a car that travels a certain distance east in a given time?
    Velocity = displacement (east) / time.
  • How do average velocity, speed, and displacement differ?
    Average velocity is displacement over time; speed is distance over time; displacement is the shortest path between start and end points.
  • How do you calculate the average speed of a ball that rolls a certain distance in a given time?
    Average speed = total distance / total time.
  • What is a true statement about speed and velocity?
    Speed is scalar and always non-negative; velocity is vector and can be positive, negative, or zero.
  • What are the similarities and differences between speed and velocity?
    Both measure how fast something moves; speed is scalar and based on distance, velocity is vector and based on displacement.
  • How do you calculate the average speed of an object over a time interval?
    Average speed = total distance / total time.
  • How do you calculate average acceleration over a time interval?
    Average acceleration = change in velocity / change in time.
  • How do you calculate the average velocity of a car over a trip?
    Average velocity = total displacement / total time.
  • Which terms does velocity describe?
    Velocity describes both magnitude (speed) and direction.
  • How do you calculate the average velocity of a baseball that moves a certain distance in a given time?
    Average velocity = displacement / time.
  • How do you calculate average speed if an object travels a certain distance in a given time?
    Average speed = total distance / total time.