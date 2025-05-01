Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How can velocity be negative, and what does a negative velocity indicate in physics? Velocity can be negative when the displacement is in the direction opposite to the defined positive direction. A negative velocity indicates motion in the opposite direction to what is considered positive in the problem.

What is the main difference between speed and velocity in terms of the quantities they use? Speed uses distance, which is a scalar, while velocity uses displacement, which is a vector. This means speed has no direction, but velocity does.

Why is speed always non-negative while velocity can be negative? Speed is based on total distance, which cannot be negative, while velocity depends on displacement, which can be positive, negative, or zero. The sign of velocity indicates direction.

How does the position equation X = X0 + V * Delta T relate to the velocity formula? The position equation is derived from the velocity formula by solving for final position. It expresses final position as initial position plus velocity times elapsed time.

In a multi-segment motion problem, what is the recommended method for organizing variables? You should label each segment's velocity, displacement, and time with subscripts or letters corresponding to each interval. This helps keep track of which values belong to which part of the motion.

What does the average velocity represent when an object’s speed varies during a trip? Average velocity represents the constant velocity that would result in the same overall displacement in the same total time. It smooths out all variations in speed for calculation purposes.