Intro to Momentum definitions Flashcards

Intro to Momentum definitions
  • Momentum
    A physical quantity related to an object's mass and velocity, indicating how difficult it is to stop the object.
  • Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter in an object, contributing to its inertia and momentum.
  • Velocity
    The speed of an object in a specific direction, influencing the direction of momentum.
  • Vector
    A quantity with both magnitude and direction, such as momentum, which aligns with velocity.
  • Inertia
    A property of mass that quantifies how difficult it is to change an object's speed.
  • Kilogram
    The unit of mass in the metric system, used in calculating momentum.
  • Meters per second
    The unit of velocity in the metric system, used in calculating momentum.
  • Magnitude
    The size or amount of a vector quantity, such as the strength of momentum.
  • Direction
    The line or path along which something moves, determining the vector nature of momentum.
  • Sign
    Indicates the direction of a vector quantity, crucial in momentum calculations.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement, such as P=MV, used to calculate momentum.
  • Kilogram meters per second
    The unit of momentum, derived from mass and velocity.
  • Race car
    An example of a moving object used to illustrate momentum concepts.
  • Truck
    An example of a moving object with high mass used to illustrate momentum.
  • Magnitude momentum
    The absolute value of momentum, indicating the difficulty of stopping an object.