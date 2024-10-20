Intro to Momentum definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Momentum A physical quantity related to an object's mass and velocity, indicating how difficult it is to stop the object.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, contributing to its inertia and momentum.

Velocity The speed of an object in a specific direction, influencing the direction of momentum.

Vector A quantity with both magnitude and direction, such as momentum, which aligns with velocity.

Inertia A property of mass that quantifies how difficult it is to change an object's speed.

Kilogram The unit of mass in the metric system, used in calculating momentum.

Meters per second The unit of velocity in the metric system, used in calculating momentum.

Magnitude The size or amount of a vector quantity, such as the strength of momentum.

Direction The line or path along which something moves, determining the vector nature of momentum.

Sign Indicates the direction of a vector quantity, crucial in momentum calculations.

Equation A mathematical statement, such as P=MV, used to calculate momentum.

Kilogram meters per second The unit of momentum, derived from mass and velocity.

Race car An example of a moving object used to illustrate momentum concepts.

Truck An example of a moving object with high mass used to illustrate momentum.