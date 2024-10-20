Intro to Momentum definitions Flashcards
Intro to Momentum definitions
- MomentumA physical quantity related to an object's mass and velocity, indicating how difficult it is to stop the object.
- MassA measure of the amount of matter in an object, contributing to its inertia and momentum.
- VelocityThe speed of an object in a specific direction, influencing the direction of momentum.
- VectorA quantity with both magnitude and direction, such as momentum, which aligns with velocity.
- InertiaA property of mass that quantifies how difficult it is to change an object's speed.
- KilogramThe unit of mass in the metric system, used in calculating momentum.
- Meters per secondThe unit of velocity in the metric system, used in calculating momentum.
- MagnitudeThe size or amount of a vector quantity, such as the strength of momentum.
- DirectionThe line or path along which something moves, determining the vector nature of momentum.
- SignIndicates the direction of a vector quantity, crucial in momentum calculations.
- EquationA mathematical statement, such as P=MV, used to calculate momentum.
- Kilogram meters per secondThe unit of momentum, derived from mass and velocity.
- Race carAn example of a moving object used to illustrate momentum concepts.
- TruckAn example of a moving object with high mass used to illustrate momentum.
- Magnitude momentumThe absolute value of momentum, indicating the difficulty of stopping an object.