Intro to Momentum quiz #1 Flashcards

Intro to Momentum quiz #1
What is the momentum of a 3 kg bowling ball moving at 3 m/s?Momentum is calculated as p = m*v. For a 3 kg ball at 3 m/s, p = 3 kg * 3 m/s = 9 kg·m/s.When comparing the momentum of two moving objects, what factors determine which has more momentum?Momentum depends on both mass and velocity. The object with the greater product of mass and velocity has more momentum.Which quantity, mass or velocity, has a greater effect on increasing an object's momentum?An increase in either mass or velocity will increase momentum, since momentum is the product of mass and velocity.Which object requires the greatest change in momentum in order to stop its motion?The object with the largest initial momentum (highest mass times velocity) requires the greatest change in momentum to stop.What are the units for momentum?The units for momentum are kilogram meters per second (kg·m/s).Is momentum a scalar or vector quantity?Momentum is a vector quantity; it has both magnitude and direction.Which object has the largest momentum relative to Earth's surface?The object with the highest product of mass and velocity has the largest momentum.Which object has the least momentum?The object with the smallest product of mass and velocity, or an object at rest, has the least momentum.What is the magnitude of the momentum of an object with mass m and velocity v?The magnitude of momentum is |p| = m*v.Which of the following is not a factor in calculating momentum?Momentum depends only on mass and velocity; other quantities are not factors.Is momentum a vector or a scalar quantity?Momentum is a vector quantity.Is momentum a vector or scalar quantity?Momentum is a vector quantity.How is the total momentum of a system after a collision determined?The total momentum after a collision is the sum of the momenta of all objects, calculated using p = m*v for each.How do you determine which of two objects has more momentum?Compare the products of mass and velocity for each object; the larger product indicates more momentum.How do you determine which object has the most momentum?The object with the highest mass times velocity has the most momentum.A 2 kg cart has a momentum of 16 kg·m/s. What is its velocity?Velocity is v = p/m = 16 kg·m/s / 2 kg = 8 m/s.What is the unit of momentum?The unit of momentum is kilogram meter per second (kg·m/s).Why is momentum a vector quantity?Momentum is a vector because it depends on velocity, which has both magnitude and direction.If two particles have equal momenta, what can be said about their mass and velocity?If two particles have equal momenta, the product of their mass and velocity is the same, but their individual masses and velocities may differ.On which two quantities does the momentum of an object depend?Momentum depends on mass and velocity.What best describes an impulse acting on an object?Impulse is a change in momentum resulting from a force applied over a time interval.If a particle's momentum doubles, what happens to its velocity if its mass remains constant?If mass is constant, doubling momentum means velocity also doubles.In which situation is the magnitude of the total momentum the largest?The total momentum is largest when the sum of the products of mass and velocity for all objects is maximized.If the momentum of an object is tripled, what happens to its velocity if its mass remains constant?If mass is constant, tripling momentum means velocity is tripled.How can two objects with different masses have the same magnitude of momentum?Two objects can have the same momentum if the product of mass and velocity is equal for both, even if their masses and velocities differ.A 4 kg ball has a momentum of 6 kg·m/s. What is the ball's speed?Speed is v = p/m = 6 kg·m/s / 4 kg = 1.5 m/s.Which type of object has a momentum of zero?An object at rest (velocity = 0) has zero momentum.Which object has the largest momentum?The object with the greatest product of mass and velocity has the largest momentum.What is the momentum of a 50 kg ice skater gliding at 5 m/s?Momentum is p = m*v = 50 kg * 5 m/s = 250 kg·m/s.Can momentum be negative?Yes, momentum can be negative if the velocity is in the negative direction.What is the momentum of a parked car?A parked car has zero momentum because its velocity is zero.What are momentum and impulse?Momentum is mass times velocity; impulse is the change in momentum due to a force applied over time.Which conditions result in the smallest change in momentum?A small force applied for a short time results in the smallest change in momentum.How do you determine which ball has the greatest momentum?The ball with the highest mass times velocity has the greatest momentum.What is the formula for momentum?Momentum is given by p = m*v, where m is mass and v is velocity.If a car has a momentum of 20 kg·m/s, what does this value represent?It represents the product of the car's mass and velocity, indicating how difficult it is to stop the car.What type of relationship exists between momentum and mass?Momentum is directly proportional to mass; increasing mass increases momentum if velocity is constant.What is the momentum of a 5 kg object moving at 1.2 m/s?Momentum is p = m*v = 5 kg * 1.2 m/s = 6 kg·m/s.What does the rate of change of linear momentum of a system represent?The rate of change of linear momentum represents the net force acting on the system.What is the equation for momentum?Momentum is calculated as p = m*v.