Intro to Pressure definitions Flashcards
Back
Intro to Pressure definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- PressureMeasurement of force spread over a surface area, expressed in Pascals (Pa).
- PascalUnit of pressure equivalent to one newton per square meter.
- DensityMass per unit volume of a substance, often denoted by the Greek letter rho (ρ).
- Atmospheric PressurePressure exerted by air molecules at sea level, approximately 1.01 x 10^5 Pascals.
- Gauge PressureDifference between absolute pressure and atmospheric pressure in a system.
- Absolute PressureTotal pressure at a point, including atmospheric pressure.
- InterfaceBoundary between two different fluids or a fluid and air where pressures are equal.
- NewtonUnit of force in the International System of Units (SI).
- Gravitational ConstantAcceleration due to gravity, approximately 9.8 m/s² on Earth.
- ATMUnit of pressure defined as 1.01 x 10^5 Pascals, representing standard atmospheric pressure.
- Millimeters of MercuryUnit of pressure also known as torr, used in measuring atmospheric pressure.
- DepthVertical distance below a surface, affecting pressure in liquids.
- VolumeAmount of space occupied by a substance, used in calculating mass from density.
- ForceInteraction that changes the motion of an object, calculated as mass times acceleration.
- AreaExtent of a two-dimensional surface, used in calculating pressure.