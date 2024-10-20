Intro to Pressure definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Intro to Pressure definitions

Intro to Pressure definitions
  • Pressure
    Measurement of force spread over a surface area, expressed in Pascals (Pa).
  • Pascal
    Unit of pressure equivalent to one newton per square meter.
  • Density
    Mass per unit volume of a substance, often denoted by the Greek letter rho (ρ).
  • Atmospheric Pressure
    Pressure exerted by air molecules at sea level, approximately 1.01 x 10^5 Pascals.
  • Gauge Pressure
    Difference between absolute pressure and atmospheric pressure in a system.
  • Absolute Pressure
    Total pressure at a point, including atmospheric pressure.
  • Interface
    Boundary between two different fluids or a fluid and air where pressures are equal.
  • Newton
    Unit of force in the International System of Units (SI).
  • Gravitational Constant
    Acceleration due to gravity, approximately 9.8 m/s² on Earth.
  • ATM
    Unit of pressure defined as 1.01 x 10^5 Pascals, representing standard atmospheric pressure.
  • Millimeters of Mercury
    Unit of pressure also known as torr, used in measuring atmospheric pressure.
  • Depth
    Vertical distance below a surface, affecting pressure in liquids.
  • Volume
    Amount of space occupied by a substance, used in calculating mass from density.
  • Force
    Interaction that changes the motion of an object, calculated as mass times acceleration.
  • Area
    Extent of a two-dimensional surface, used in calculating pressure.