Intro to Pressure definitions Flashcards

Pressure Measurement of force spread over a surface area, expressed in Pascals (Pa).

Pascal Unit of pressure equivalent to one newton per square meter.

Density Mass per unit volume of a substance, often denoted by the Greek letter rho (ρ).

Atmospheric Pressure Pressure exerted by air molecules at sea level, approximately 1.01 x 10^5 Pascals.

Gauge Pressure Difference between absolute pressure and atmospheric pressure in a system.

Absolute Pressure Total pressure at a point, including atmospheric pressure.

Interface Boundary between two different fluids or a fluid and air where pressures are equal.

Newton Unit of force in the International System of Units (SI).

Gravitational Constant Acceleration due to gravity, approximately 9.8 m/s² on Earth.

ATM Unit of pressure defined as 1.01 x 10^5 Pascals, representing standard atmospheric pressure.

Millimeters of Mercury Unit of pressure also known as torr, used in measuring atmospheric pressure.

Depth Vertical distance below a surface, affecting pressure in liquids.

Volume Amount of space occupied by a substance, used in calculating mass from density.

Force Interaction that changes the motion of an object, calculated as mass times acceleration.