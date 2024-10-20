Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Projectile Motion Movement in two dimensions under gravity, forming a parabolic path.

Parabolic Path The curved trajectory followed by an object in projectile motion.

Horizontal Launch A type of projectile motion where initial velocity is only in the X-axis.

X-axis The horizontal component of motion where acceleration is zero.

Y-axis The vertical component of motion where acceleration is -g.

Acceleration In projectile motion, it is zero in the X-axis and -g in the Y-axis.

Initial Velocity The starting speed of an object, only in the X-axis for horizontal launches.

Displacement The change in position of an object, can be horizontal or vertical.

Time of Flight The duration an object is in motion during projectile motion.

Vector Components The breakdown of velocity into X and Y components using trigonometry.

Kinematic Equations Equations used to calculate motion variables like displacement and time.

Gravity The force causing acceleration in the Y-axis, denoted as -g.

Constant Velocity Motion in the X-axis where speed does not change due to zero acceleration.

Trajectory The path followed by a projectile, typically a parabola.