Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch definitions Flashcards

Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch definitions
Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch definitions
- Projectile MotionMovement in two dimensions under gravity, forming a parabolic path.
- Parabolic PathThe curved trajectory followed by an object in projectile motion.
- Horizontal LaunchA type of projectile motion where initial velocity is only in the X-axis.
- X-axisThe horizontal component of motion where acceleration is zero.
- Y-axisThe vertical component of motion where acceleration is -g.
- AccelerationIn projectile motion, it is zero in the X-axis and -g in the Y-axis.
- Initial VelocityThe starting speed of an object, only in the X-axis for horizontal launches.
- DisplacementThe change in position of an object, can be horizontal or vertical.
- Time of FlightThe duration an object is in motion during projectile motion.
- Vector ComponentsThe breakdown of velocity into X and Y components using trigonometry.
- Kinematic EquationsEquations used to calculate motion variables like displacement and time.
- GravityThe force causing acceleration in the Y-axis, denoted as -g.
- Constant VelocityMotion in the X-axis where speed does not change due to zero acceleration.
- TrajectoryThe path followed by a projectile, typically a parabola.
- IntervalThe time period or path segment considered in motion analysis.