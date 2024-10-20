Skip to main content
Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch definitions Flashcards

Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch definitions
  • Projectile Motion
    Movement in two dimensions under gravity, forming a parabolic path.
  • Parabolic Path
    The curved trajectory followed by an object in projectile motion.
  • Horizontal Launch
    A type of projectile motion where initial velocity is only in the X-axis.
  • X-axis
    The horizontal component of motion where acceleration is zero.
  • Y-axis
    The vertical component of motion where acceleration is -g.
  • Acceleration
    In projectile motion, it is zero in the X-axis and -g in the Y-axis.
  • Initial Velocity
    The starting speed of an object, only in the X-axis for horizontal launches.
  • Displacement
    The change in position of an object, can be horizontal or vertical.
  • Time of Flight
    The duration an object is in motion during projectile motion.
  • Vector Components
    The breakdown of velocity into X and Y components using trigonometry.
  • Kinematic Equations
    Equations used to calculate motion variables like displacement and time.
  • Gravity
    The force causing acceleration in the Y-axis, denoted as -g.
  • Constant Velocity
    Motion in the X-axis where speed does not change due to zero acceleration.
  • Trajectory
    The path followed by a projectile, typically a parabola.
  • Interval
    The time period or path segment considered in motion analysis.