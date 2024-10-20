Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch quiz
  • What happens to the motion of a ball when it is thrown horizontally off a table?
    When a ball is thrown horizontally off a table, it undergoes projectile motion, moving in a two-dimensional parabolic path under the influence of gravity. The horizontal motion has constant velocity, while the vertical motion is influenced by gravity, causing the ball to accelerate downwards.
  • How do you determine the time it takes for a horizontally launched projectile to hit the ground?
    To determine the time it takes for a horizontally launched projectile to hit the ground, use the vertical motion equations. Since the initial vertical velocity is zero, you can use the equation for vertical displacement: delta y = 1/2 * g * t^2, where delta y is the vertical displacement and g is the acceleration due to gravity. Solve for t.
  • What is the path of a projectile when it is thrown horizontally?
    The projectile follows a two-dimensional parabolic path due to the influence of gravity, with constant horizontal velocity and accelerating vertical motion.
  • How do you decompose projectile motion into components?
    Projectile motion is decomposed into horizontal (X-axis) motion with zero acceleration and vertical (Y-axis) motion with acceleration due to gravity.
  • What is the initial vertical velocity of a horizontally launched projectile?
    The initial vertical velocity of a horizontally launched projectile is zero.
  • Which equation is used for horizontal motion in projectile problems?
    The equation for constant velocity, delta x = v_x * t, is used for horizontal motion since acceleration is zero.
  • How do you determine the time of flight for a horizontally launched projectile?
    Use the vertical motion equation delta y = 1/2 * g * t^2, solving for t, since the initial vertical velocity is zero.
  • What is the acceleration in the Y-axis for projectile motion?
    The acceleration in the Y-axis is equal to -g, where g is the acceleration due to gravity.
  • What happens to the horizontal velocity of a projectile during its flight?
    The horizontal velocity remains constant throughout the flight because there is no horizontal acceleration.
  • How do you find the horizontal displacement of a projectile?
    Use the equation delta x = v_x * t, where v_x is the constant horizontal velocity and t is the time of flight.