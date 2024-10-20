Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch quiz Flashcards

What happens to the motion of a ball when it is thrown horizontally off a table?
When a ball is thrown horizontally off a table, it undergoes projectile motion, moving in a two-dimensional parabolic path under the influence of gravity. The horizontal motion has constant velocity, while the vertical motion is influenced by gravity, causing the ball to accelerate downwards.
How do you determine the time it takes for a horizontally launched projectile to hit the ground?
To determine the time it takes for a horizontally launched projectile to hit the ground, use the vertical motion equations. Since the initial vertical velocity is zero, you can use the equation for vertical displacement: delta y = 1/2 * g * t^2, where delta y is the vertical displacement and g is the acceleration due to gravity. Solve for t.
What is the path of a projectile when it is thrown horizontally?
The projectile follows a two-dimensional parabolic path due to the influence of gravity, with constant horizontal velocity and accelerating vertical motion.
How do you decompose projectile motion into components?
Projectile motion is decomposed into horizontal (X-axis) motion with zero acceleration and vertical (Y-axis) motion with acceleration due to gravity.
What is the initial vertical velocity of a horizontally launched projectile?
The initial vertical velocity of a horizontally launched projectile is zero.
Which equation is used for horizontal motion in projectile problems?
The equation for constant velocity, delta x = v_x * t, is used for horizontal motion since acceleration is zero.
How do you determine the time of flight for a horizontally launched projectile?
Use the vertical motion equation delta y = 1/2 * g * t^2, solving for t, since the initial vertical velocity is zero.
What is the acceleration in the Y-axis for projectile motion?
The acceleration in the Y-axis is equal to -g, where g is the acceleration due to gravity.
What happens to the horizontal velocity of a projectile during its flight?
The horizontal velocity remains constant throughout the flight because there is no horizontal acceleration.
How do you find the horizontal displacement of a projectile?
Use the equation delta x = v_x * t, where v_x is the constant horizontal velocity and t is the time of flight.