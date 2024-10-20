Refrigerators definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Refrigerator A device that transfers heat from a cold reservoir to a hot reservoir using work input.

Heat Engine A system that converts heat energy into work by taking heat from a hot reservoir and expelling waste heat to a cold reservoir.

Second Law of Thermodynamics A principle stating that heat cannot spontaneously flow from a colder body to a hotter body without work input.

Coefficient of Performance (COP) A measure of a refrigerator's efficiency, calculated as the heat removed from the cold reservoir divided by the work input.

Cyclic Process A process in which a system returns to its initial state, resulting in no change in internal energy.

Cold Reservoir The part of a refrigerator or heat pump from which heat is extracted.

Hot Reservoir The part of a refrigerator or heat pump to which heat is expelled.

Work The energy required to transfer heat from a cold reservoir to a hot reservoir in a refrigerator.

Heat Pump A device similar to a refrigerator that transfers heat from a cold outside environment to a warmer interior space.

Clausius Statement A formulation of the second law of thermodynamics stating that heat cannot flow from cold to hot without work.

Efficiency A measure of how well a heat engine converts heat into work, expressed as the ratio of work output to heat input.

Power The rate at which work is done or energy is transferred, measured in watts.

Joule A unit of energy or work in the International System of Units, equivalent to one watt-second.

Kilojoule A unit of energy equal to 1,000 joules, often used to express energy quantities in thermodynamics.