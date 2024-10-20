Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Rotational Kinetic Energy Energy due to the motion of an object spinning around an axis, calculated as 1/2 I ω².

Linear Kinetic Energy Energy of an object moving in a straight line, given by 1/2 m v².

Moment of Inertia A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, dependent on mass distribution.

Angular Velocity The rate of change of angular position of a rotating object, typically measured in radians per second.

Rolling Motion A combination of linear and rotational motion, as seen in objects like a rolling cylinder.

Point Mass An idealized object with mass concentrated at a single point, having negligible size.

Hollow Sphere A spherical object with mass distributed on its surface, like a basketball, affecting its moment of inertia.

Radius The distance from the center to the edge of a circle or sphere, half of the diameter.

Translational Motion Movement of an object in space without rotation, contributing to linear kinetic energy.