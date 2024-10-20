Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy definitions Flashcards
Back
Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy definitions
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- Rotational Kinetic EnergyEnergy due to the motion of an object spinning around an axis, calculated as 1/2 I ω².
- Linear Kinetic EnergyEnergy of an object moving in a straight line, given by 1/2 m v².
- Moment of InertiaA measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, dependent on mass distribution.
- Angular VelocityThe rate of change of angular position of a rotating object, typically measured in radians per second.
- Rolling MotionA combination of linear and rotational motion, as seen in objects like a rolling cylinder.
- Point MassAn idealized object with mass concentrated at a single point, having negligible size.
- Hollow SphereA spherical object with mass distributed on its surface, like a basketball, affecting its moment of inertia.
- RadiusThe distance from the center to the edge of a circle or sphere, half of the diameter.
- Translational MotionMovement of an object in space without rotation, contributing to linear kinetic energy.
- ShellA structure with mass concentrated on its outer surface, influencing its rotational properties.