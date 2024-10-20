Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy definitions Flashcards

Back
Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy definitions
1/10
  • Rotational Kinetic Energy
    Energy due to the motion of an object spinning around an axis, calculated as 1/2 I ω².
  • Linear Kinetic Energy
    Energy of an object moving in a straight line, given by 1/2 m v².
  • Moment of Inertia
    A measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation, dependent on mass distribution.
  • Angular Velocity
    The rate of change of angular position of a rotating object, typically measured in radians per second.
  • Rolling Motion
    A combination of linear and rotational motion, as seen in objects like a rolling cylinder.
  • Point Mass
    An idealized object with mass concentrated at a single point, having negligible size.
  • Hollow Sphere
    A spherical object with mass distributed on its surface, like a basketball, affecting its moment of inertia.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center to the edge of a circle or sphere, half of the diameter.
  • Translational Motion
    Movement of an object in space without rotation, contributing to linear kinetic energy.
  • Shell
    A structure with mass concentrated on its outer surface, influencing its rotational properties.