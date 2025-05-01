Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy quiz #1 Flashcards
Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy quiz #1
What is the formula for the rotational kinetic energy K of a rotating wheel in terms of its moment of inertia and angular velocity?The rotational kinetic energy K of a rotating wheel is given by K = (1/2) I ω², where I is the moment of inertia of the wheel and ω is its angular velocity.What is the formula for linear kinetic energy in terms of mass and velocity?The formula for linear kinetic energy is K_l = (1/2) m v^2, where m is mass and v is velocity. This applies to objects moving in a straight line.How do you calculate the total kinetic energy of an object that is both rotating and moving linearly?The total kinetic energy is the sum of linear and rotational kinetic energies: K_total = K_l + K_r. This applies to objects exhibiting rolling motion.What is the moment of inertia for a point mass located a distance r from the axis of rotation?For a point mass, the moment of inertia is I = m r^2, where m is the mass and r is the distance from the axis. This formula is used for objects with negligible size.Which formula is used to find the moment of inertia for a solid cylinder or disk?The moment of inertia for a solid cylinder or disk is I = (1/2) m r^2. This value is typically found using a reference table.Why does a basketball spinning in place have zero linear kinetic energy?A basketball spinning in place has zero linear kinetic energy because it is not translating or moving linearly, only rotating. Therefore, K_l = 0 for this scenario.What is the moment of inertia for a hollow sphere like a basketball?The moment of inertia for a hollow sphere is I = (2/3) m r^2. This accounts for the mass being distributed on the outer shell.How do you convert a given diameter to radius when solving rotational kinetic energy problems?To convert diameter to radius, divide the diameter by two. Physics problems involving rotation always use the radius, not the diameter.What is the angular velocity symbol and its typical unit in rotational kinetic energy calculations?The symbol for angular velocity is omega (ω), and its typical unit is radians per second. This value is used in the rotational kinetic energy formula.If an object only spins around itself without moving linearly, what is its total kinetic energy equal to?If an object only spins and does not move linearly, its total kinetic energy equals its rotational kinetic energy. In this case, K_total = K_r.