Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs) definitions Flashcards

Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs) definitions
Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs) definitions
- Simple Harmonic MotionA type of periodic motion where the restoring force is directly proportional to the displacement.
- Mass Spring SystemA system where a mass is attached to a spring, exhibiting oscillatory motion.
- Spring ConstantA measure of a spring's stiffness, denoted by K, in the equation F = KX.
- DisplacementThe distance and direction from the equilibrium position in oscillatory motion.
- AmplitudeThe maximum displacement from the equilibrium position in oscillatory motion.
- Equilibrium PositionThe central position where the net force on the mass is zero in a mass spring system.
- PeriodThe time taken to complete one full cycle of oscillation, denoted by T.
- FrequencyThe number of oscillations per unit time, inversely related to the period.
- Angular FrequencyThe rate of change of the phase of a sinusoidal waveform, denoted by Omega.
- ForceIn a spring system, it is the product of the spring constant and displacement.
- AccelerationThe rate of change of velocity, proportional to the force in a mass spring system.
- VelocityThe speed of the mass in a specific direction, maximum at the equilibrium position.
- RadiansA unit of angular measure used in angular frequency calculations.
- OscillationThe repetitive variation, typically in time, of some measure about a central value.
- SinusoidalA waveform that describes smooth periodic oscillations, like sine and cosine functions.