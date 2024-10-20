Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs) definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Simple Harmonic Motion A type of periodic motion where the restoring force is directly proportional to the displacement.

Mass Spring System A system where a mass is attached to a spring, exhibiting oscillatory motion.

Spring Constant A measure of a spring's stiffness, denoted by K, in the equation F = KX.

Displacement The distance and direction from the equilibrium position in oscillatory motion.

Amplitude The maximum displacement from the equilibrium position in oscillatory motion.

Equilibrium Position The central position where the net force on the mass is zero in a mass spring system.

Period The time taken to complete one full cycle of oscillation, denoted by T.

Frequency The number of oscillations per unit time, inversely related to the period.

Angular Frequency The rate of change of the phase of a sinusoidal waveform, denoted by Omega.

Force In a spring system, it is the product of the spring constant and displacement.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity, proportional to the force in a mass spring system.

Velocity The speed of the mass in a specific direction, maximum at the equilibrium position.

Radians A unit of angular measure used in angular frequency calculations.

Oscillation The repetitive variation, typically in time, of some measure about a central value.