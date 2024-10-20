Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs) quiz Flashcards

What is simple harmonic motion in the context of a mass-spring system?

Simple harmonic motion in a mass-spring system is characterized by the oscillation of a mass attached to a spring. The spring force is proportional to the displacement (F = kx), and the system oscillates between two points, with maximum displacement at the amplitude. The velocity is zero at the amplitude and maximum at the equilibrium position. The period and frequency are inversely related, and the angular frequency is related to the frequency by Omega = frequency x 2π.