Work Done Through Multiple Processes definitions Flashcards

Work Done Through Multiple Processes definitions
- Thermodynamic ProcessesSeries of steps involving heat and work transfer in a system, often visualized on a PV diagram.
- Isobaric ProcessA thermodynamic process at constant pressure, where work is calculated as pressure times change in volume.
- Isovolumetric ProcessA thermodynamic process at constant volume, resulting in zero work done due to no volume change.
- Path DependenceThe concept that work done in a thermodynamic process depends on the specific path taken between two states.
- PV DiagramA graph plotting pressure against volume, used to visualize thermodynamic processes.
- WorkEnergy transfer in a system, calculated as the area under the curve on a PV diagram for thermodynamic processes.
- JoulesThe unit of work or energy in the International System of Units, symbolized as J.
- PressureThe force exerted per unit area, often measured in units like pascals or bars in thermodynamics.
- VolumeThe amount of space occupied by a substance, crucial in calculating work in thermodynamic processes.
- Initial StateThe starting condition of a system in a thermodynamic process, defined by specific pressure and volume.
- Final StateThe ending condition of a system in a thermodynamic process, defined by specific pressure and volume.
- Area Under the CurveIn a PV diagram, represents the work done during a thermodynamic process.
- Constant PressureA condition where pressure remains unchanged throughout a thermodynamic process.
- Constant VolumeA condition where volume remains unchanged throughout a thermodynamic process.
- Ideal GasA hypothetical gas that perfectly follows the ideal gas law, often used in thermodynamic calculations.