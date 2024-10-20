Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Work Done Through Multiple Processes definitions Flashcards

Back
Work Done Through Multiple Processes definitions
1/15
  • Thermodynamic Processes
    Series of steps involving heat and work transfer in a system, often visualized on a PV diagram.
  • Isobaric Process
    A thermodynamic process at constant pressure, where work is calculated as pressure times change in volume.
  • Isovolumetric Process
    A thermodynamic process at constant volume, resulting in zero work done due to no volume change.
  • Path Dependence
    The concept that work done in a thermodynamic process depends on the specific path taken between two states.
  • PV Diagram
    A graph plotting pressure against volume, used to visualize thermodynamic processes.
  • Work
    Energy transfer in a system, calculated as the area under the curve on a PV diagram for thermodynamic processes.
  • Joules
    The unit of work or energy in the International System of Units, symbolized as J.
  • Pressure
    The force exerted per unit area, often measured in units like pascals or bars in thermodynamics.
  • Volume
    The amount of space occupied by a substance, crucial in calculating work in thermodynamic processes.
  • Initial State
    The starting condition of a system in a thermodynamic process, defined by specific pressure and volume.
  • Final State
    The ending condition of a system in a thermodynamic process, defined by specific pressure and volume.
  • Area Under the Curve
    In a PV diagram, represents the work done during a thermodynamic process.
  • Constant Pressure
    A condition where pressure remains unchanged throughout a thermodynamic process.
  • Constant Volume
    A condition where volume remains unchanged throughout a thermodynamic process.
  • Ideal Gas
    A hypothetical gas that perfectly follows the ideal gas law, often used in thermodynamic calculations.