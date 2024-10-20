Work Done Through Multiple Processes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Thermodynamic Processes Series of steps involving heat and work transfer in a system, often visualized on a PV diagram.

Isobaric Process A thermodynamic process at constant pressure, where work is calculated as pressure times change in volume.

Isovolumetric Process A thermodynamic process at constant volume, resulting in zero work done due to no volume change.

Path Dependence The concept that work done in a thermodynamic process depends on the specific path taken between two states.

PV Diagram A graph plotting pressure against volume, used to visualize thermodynamic processes.

Work Energy transfer in a system, calculated as the area under the curve on a PV diagram for thermodynamic processes.

Joules The unit of work or energy in the International System of Units, symbolized as J.

Pressure The force exerted per unit area, often measured in units like pascals or bars in thermodynamics.

Volume The amount of space occupied by a substance, crucial in calculating work in thermodynamic processes.

Initial State The starting condition of a system in a thermodynamic process, defined by specific pressure and volume.

Final State The ending condition of a system in a thermodynamic process, defined by specific pressure and volume.

Area Under the Curve In a PV diagram, represents the work done during a thermodynamic process.

Constant Pressure A condition where pressure remains unchanged throughout a thermodynamic process.

Constant Volume A condition where volume remains unchanged throughout a thermodynamic process.