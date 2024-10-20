Intro to Moment of Inertia definitions Flashcards
Intro to Moment of Inertia definitions
- Moment of InertiaResistance to changes in rotational velocity, dependent on mass and distance from the axis of rotation.
- Rotational MotionMovement of an object around a central axis, involving angular velocity and acceleration.
- Angular AccelerationRate of change of angular velocity, influenced by the moment of inertia.
- Point MassAn object with negligible size, treated as if all its mass is concentrated at a single point.
- Rigid BodyAn object with a definite shape and size, not deforming under rotational motion.
- Axis of RotationThe line around which an object rotates, crucial in determining the moment of inertia.
- Rotational Kinetic EnergyEnergy due to the rotation of an object, dependent on its moment of inertia and angular velocity.
- InertiaProperty of an object to resist changes in its state of motion, whether linear or rotational.
- Massless RodAn idealized rod with no mass, used in problems to simplify calculations of moment of inertia.
- Perpendicular AxisAn axis at a right angle to a given plane, often used in calculating rotational dynamics.
- Kilogram Meter SquaredUnit of moment of inertia, derived from mass in kilograms and distance squared in meters.
- Rotational InertiaAnother term for moment of inertia, emphasizing its role in resisting rotational changes.
- Distance to AxisThe perpendicular distance from a point mass to the axis of rotation, affecting moment of inertia.
- Rotational MassConceptual equivalent of mass in rotational motion, represented by the moment of inertia.
- Fractional FormatCommon representation of moment of inertia formulas, often involving a fraction of mass times distance squared.