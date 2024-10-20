Skip to main content
Intro to Moment of Inertia definitions Flashcards

Intro to Moment of Inertia definitions
  • Moment of Inertia
    Resistance to changes in rotational velocity, dependent on mass and distance from the axis of rotation.
  • Rotational Motion
    Movement of an object around a central axis, involving angular velocity and acceleration.
  • Angular Acceleration
    Rate of change of angular velocity, influenced by the moment of inertia.
  • Point Mass
    An object with negligible size, treated as if all its mass is concentrated at a single point.
  • Rigid Body
    An object with a definite shape and size, not deforming under rotational motion.
  • Axis of Rotation
    The line around which an object rotates, crucial in determining the moment of inertia.
  • Rotational Kinetic Energy
    Energy due to the rotation of an object, dependent on its moment of inertia and angular velocity.
  • Inertia
    Property of an object to resist changes in its state of motion, whether linear or rotational.
  • Massless Rod
    An idealized rod with no mass, used in problems to simplify calculations of moment of inertia.
  • Perpendicular Axis
    An axis at a right angle to a given plane, often used in calculating rotational dynamics.
  • Kilogram Meter Squared
    Unit of moment of inertia, derived from mass in kilograms and distance squared in meters.
  • Rotational Inertia
    Another term for moment of inertia, emphasizing its role in resisting rotational changes.
  • Distance to Axis
    The perpendicular distance from a point mass to the axis of rotation, affecting moment of inertia.
  • Rotational Mass
    Conceptual equivalent of mass in rotational motion, represented by the moment of inertia.
  • Fractional Format
    Common representation of moment of inertia formulas, often involving a fraction of mass times distance squared.