Intro to Moment of Inertia definitions Flashcards

Moment of Inertia Resistance to changes in rotational velocity, dependent on mass and distance from the axis of rotation.

Rotational Motion Movement of an object around a central axis, involving angular velocity and acceleration.

Angular Acceleration Rate of change of angular velocity, influenced by the moment of inertia.

Point Mass An object with negligible size, treated as if all its mass is concentrated at a single point.

Rigid Body An object with a definite shape and size, not deforming under rotational motion.

Axis of Rotation The line around which an object rotates, crucial in determining the moment of inertia.

Rotational Kinetic Energy Energy due to the rotation of an object, dependent on its moment of inertia and angular velocity.

Inertia Property of an object to resist changes in its state of motion, whether linear or rotational.

Massless Rod An idealized rod with no mass, used in problems to simplify calculations of moment of inertia.

Perpendicular Axis An axis at a right angle to a given plane, often used in calculating rotational dynamics.

Kilogram Meter Squared Unit of moment of inertia, derived from mass in kilograms and distance squared in meters.

Rotational Inertia Another term for moment of inertia, emphasizing its role in resisting rotational changes.

Distance to Axis The perpendicular distance from a point mass to the axis of rotation, affecting moment of inertia.

Rotational Mass Conceptual equivalent of mass in rotational motion, represented by the moment of inertia.