Intro to Waves definitions Flashcards

Wave A disturbance in space that requires a medium to travel through, such as air, water, or a string.

Medium A material or substance through which a wave travels, like air for sound or water for ripples.

Transverse wave A wave where particle displacement is perpendicular to the direction of wave motion.

Longitudinal wave A wave where particle displacement is parallel to the direction of wave motion.

Wavelength The distance between successive crests in transverse waves or compressions in longitudinal waves.

Amplitude The height from the equilibrium position in transverse waves, representing half the vertical distance of the graph.

Crest The peak or highest point of a transverse wave.

Trough The lowest point or valley of a transverse wave.

Compression A region in a longitudinal wave where particles are closest together.

Rarefaction A region in a longitudinal wave where particles are furthest apart.

Frequency The number of wave cycles that pass a point per unit time, inversely related to the period.

Period The time it takes for one complete wave cycle to pass a point, inversely related to frequency.

Wave speed The speed at which a wave pattern travels through a medium, calculated as wavelength times frequency.

Lambda The symbol representing wavelength in wave equations.