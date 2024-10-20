Intro to Waves definitions Flashcards
Intro to Waves definitions
- WaveA disturbance in space that requires a medium to travel through, such as air, water, or a string.
- MediumA material or substance through which a wave travels, like air for sound or water for ripples.
- Transverse waveA wave where particle displacement is perpendicular to the direction of wave motion.
- Longitudinal waveA wave where particle displacement is parallel to the direction of wave motion.
- WavelengthThe distance between successive crests in transverse waves or compressions in longitudinal waves.
- AmplitudeThe height from the equilibrium position in transverse waves, representing half the vertical distance of the graph.
- CrestThe peak or highest point of a transverse wave.
- TroughThe lowest point or valley of a transverse wave.
- CompressionA region in a longitudinal wave where particles are closest together.
- RarefactionA region in a longitudinal wave where particles are furthest apart.
- FrequencyThe number of wave cycles that pass a point per unit time, inversely related to the period.
- PeriodThe time it takes for one complete wave cycle to pass a point, inversely related to frequency.
- Wave speedThe speed at which a wave pattern travels through a medium, calculated as wavelength times frequency.
- LambdaThe symbol representing wavelength in wave equations.
- VelocityThe speed of a wave, calculated as distance over time, or wavelength over period.