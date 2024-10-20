Kepler's Third Law definitions Flashcards
Kepler's Third Law definitions
- Kepler's Third LawStates that the square of a planet's orbital period is proportional to the cube of the semi-major axis of its orbit.
- Orbital PeriodThe time it takes for a satellite to complete one full orbit around a central body.
- Semi-major AxisThe longest radius of an elliptical orbit, representing half the longest diameter.
- Gravitational ConstantA fundamental constant (G) used in the calculation of gravitational forces and orbital mechanics.
- Orbital DistanceThe average distance from a satellite to the central body it orbits.
- Mass of Central BodyThe mass of the object being orbited, which influences the orbital characteristics of satellites.
- SI UnitsThe International System of Units, a standardized system of measurement used in scientific calculations.
- ProportionalityA relationship where one quantity is a constant multiple of another.
- Orbital RadiusThe distance from the center of the orbit to the orbiting object.
- SatelliteAn object that orbits a planet or other celestial body.
- RatioA relationship between two numbers indicating how many times the first number contains the second.
- ExponentsMathematical notation indicating the number of times a number is multiplied by itself.
- KilometersA unit of length in the metric system equal to 1,000 meters.
- SecondsThe base unit of time in the International System of Units.
- Rounding ErrorsSmall discrepancies that occur when numbers are approximated during calculations.