Kepler's Third Law definitions Flashcards

Kepler's Third Law States that the square of a planet's orbital period is proportional to the cube of the semi-major axis of its orbit.

Orbital Period The time it takes for a satellite to complete one full orbit around a central body.

Semi-major Axis The longest radius of an elliptical orbit, representing half the longest diameter.

Gravitational Constant A fundamental constant (G) used in the calculation of gravitational forces and orbital mechanics.

Orbital Distance The average distance from a satellite to the central body it orbits.

Mass of Central Body The mass of the object being orbited, which influences the orbital characteristics of satellites.

SI Units The International System of Units, a standardized system of measurement used in scientific calculations.

Proportionality A relationship where one quantity is a constant multiple of another.

Orbital Radius The distance from the center of the orbit to the orbiting object.

Satellite An object that orbits a planet or other celestial body.

Ratio A relationship between two numbers indicating how many times the first number contains the second.

Exponents Mathematical notation indicating the number of times a number is multiplied by itself.

Kilometers A unit of length in the metric system equal to 1,000 meters.

Seconds The base unit of time in the International System of Units.