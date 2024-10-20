Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Kepler's Third Law definitions Flashcards

Back
Kepler's Third Law definitions
1/15
  • Kepler's Third Law
    States that the square of a planet's orbital period is proportional to the cube of the semi-major axis of its orbit.
  • Orbital Period
    The time it takes for a satellite to complete one full orbit around a central body.
  • Semi-major Axis
    The longest radius of an elliptical orbit, representing half the longest diameter.
  • Gravitational Constant
    A fundamental constant (G) used in the calculation of gravitational forces and orbital mechanics.
  • Orbital Distance
    The average distance from a satellite to the central body it orbits.
  • Mass of Central Body
    The mass of the object being orbited, which influences the orbital characteristics of satellites.
  • SI Units
    The International System of Units, a standardized system of measurement used in scientific calculations.
  • Proportionality
    A relationship where one quantity is a constant multiple of another.
  • Orbital Radius
    The distance from the center of the orbit to the orbiting object.
  • Satellite
    An object that orbits a planet or other celestial body.
  • Ratio
    A relationship between two numbers indicating how many times the first number contains the second.
  • Exponents
    Mathematical notation indicating the number of times a number is multiplied by itself.
  • Kilometers
    A unit of length in the metric system equal to 1,000 meters.
  • Seconds
    The base unit of time in the International System of Units.
  • Rounding Errors
    Small discrepancies that occur when numbers are approximated during calculations.