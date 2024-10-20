Kepler's First Law definitions Flashcards
Back
Kepler's First Law definitions
1/11
Terms in this set (11)
- EllipseA closed curve on a plane surrounding two focal points, with the sum of the distances to the foci constant.
- FociTwo fixed points on the interior of an ellipse used in its formal definition.
- Major AxisThe longest diameter of an ellipse, passing through its foci.
- Semi-Major AxisHalf of the major axis of an ellipse, representing the average distance from the center to the perimeter.
- Minor AxisThe shortest diameter of an ellipse, perpendicular to the major axis.
- Semi-Minor AxisHalf of the minor axis of an ellipse, representing the shortest distance from the center to the perimeter.
- PeriapsisThe point in an orbit closest to the focus, such as the sun in a solar orbit.
- ApoapsisThe point in an orbit farthest from the focus, such as the sun in a solar orbit.
- PerihelionThe point in the orbit of a planet closest to the sun.
- AphelionThe point in the orbit of a planet farthest from the sun.
- EccentricityA measure of how much an orbit deviates from being circular, ranging from 0 to 1.