Kepler's First Law definitions Flashcards

Ellipse A closed curve on a plane surrounding two focal points, with the sum of the distances to the foci constant.

Foci Two fixed points on the interior of an ellipse used in its formal definition.

Major Axis The longest diameter of an ellipse, passing through its foci.

Semi-Major Axis Half of the major axis of an ellipse, representing the average distance from the center to the perimeter.

Minor Axis The shortest diameter of an ellipse, perpendicular to the major axis.

Semi-Minor Axis Half of the minor axis of an ellipse, representing the shortest distance from the center to the perimeter.

Periapsis The point in an orbit closest to the focus, such as the sun in a solar orbit.

Apoapsis The point in an orbit farthest from the focus, such as the sun in a solar orbit.

Perihelion The point in the orbit of a planet closest to the sun.

Aphelion The point in the orbit of a planet farthest from the sun.